AmaDante Review

31 reviews
See all photos

AmaWaterways' 148-passenger AmaDante debuted in 2008. Nearly identical sister ships include AmaLyra and AmaDolce (2009), AmaCello (2008), AmaLegro (2007; retired 2016) and AmaDagio (2006; retired 2016). The boats cruise along Europe's great inland waterways, including the Danube, Rhine, Mosel and Main rivers.

Here's what you can expect on an AmaDante cruise.

Cruise vacation is nearly all-inclusive. Beyond the basics -- food, cabin, entertainment -- there's wine and beer with dinner, unlimited Internet access and guided excursions in each port. There are also about 20 bikes available for onshore exploration.

Standard cabins are 170 square feet. (AmaDante also boasts four 255-square-foot suites.) All cabins have Entertainment-on-Demand setups, basically flat-screen TV's with Internet access, movie and music libraries, bow and navigational cams and more. 82 percent of cabins feature a French balcony, a sliding glass door with railing. Cabins on the lower Piano deck feature picture windows right at the water line instead of French balconies.

AmaDante has two lounges -- a large main lounge at the bow and a more intimate lounge located at the stern -- that offer panoramic views of Europe. There's also a sun deck with whirlpool. Other onboard amenities include an elevator, small fitness area and a treatment room.

About

Passengers: 148
Crew: 41
Passenger to Crew: 3.61:1
Launched: 2008
Shore Excursions: 21

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Paris, Le Havre, Le Havre

More about AmaWaterways AmaDante

Where does AmaWaterways AmaDante sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaDante departs from Paris, Le Havre, and Le Havre

Where does AmaWaterways AmaDante sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaDante cruises to Paris, Vernon, Rouen, and Le Havre

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaDante?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaDante start from $2,799 per person.
AmaWaterways AmaDante Cruiser Reviews

Amazing crew and staff!

My mother, aunt, cousin, and I spent a week aboard the AMADante as we cruised along the Seine. The excursions were wonderful but I am writing this review about the crew and staff.Read More
EasternShoreLady

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Fantastic Experience from booking to Disembarkation!

The dining on Ama Waterways has a great reputation and the AmaDante exceeded expectations! Breakfast, lunch, tea, dinner and late night snacks were all excellent.Read More
RachelL18

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful.Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising.Read More
wdmarsh

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

We experienced Giverny in a whole, new way, the arboretum, garden and chateau tours took us through delightful country and were well paced for healthy, mature walkers.Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety.Read More
Strongint

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

AmaWaterways Fleet
AmaDolce
55 reviews
