AmaWaterways' 148-passenger AmaDante debuted in 2008. Nearly identical sister ships include AmaLyra and AmaDolce (2009), AmaCello (2008), AmaLegro (2007; retired 2016) and AmaDagio (2006; retired 2016). The boats cruise along Europe's great inland waterways, including the Danube, Rhine, Mosel and Main rivers.

Here's what you can expect on an AmaDante cruise.

Cruise vacation is nearly all-inclusive. Beyond the basics -- food, cabin, entertainment -- there's wine and beer with dinner, unlimited Internet access and guided excursions in each port. There are also about 20 bikes available for onshore exploration.

Standard cabins are 170 square feet. (AmaDante also boasts four 255-square-foot suites.) All cabins have Entertainment-on-Demand setups, basically flat-screen TV's with Internet access, movie and music libraries, bow and navigational cams and more. 82 percent of cabins feature a French balcony, a sliding glass door with railing. Cabins on the lower Piano deck feature picture windows right at the water line instead of French balconies.

AmaDante has two lounges -- a large main lounge at the bow and a more intimate lounge located at the stern -- that offer panoramic views of Europe. There's also a sun deck with whirlpool. Other onboard amenities include an elevator, small fitness area and a treatment room.