Cruises out of Genoa

Cruises out of Genoa

We found you 134 cruises

MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

21 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

7 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

6 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

5 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from GenoaDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Genoa Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Genoa?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Costa Cruises, Sea Cloud Cruises, and MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Genoa?

Most commonly, cruises from Genoa go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Genoa?

Genoa cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Genoa cost?

Starting at just $69, choose the perfect cruise from Genoa that fits your traveling desires.

Genoa Cruise Reviews

cruise in covid19 times

After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding.... Read More
User Avatar
Joachimdc

First cruise on the MSC Seashore after the peak of the Covid-19 period in the Mediterranean

Our experience with the MSC Seashore with Aurea experience and additional Premium drink package. Cabin number 15257. Departure Oct. 3rd 2021 from Genova, Italy. We are a couple aged 55-60 years. We had organised... Read More
User Avatar
jb9819

Back to cruising........to Nowhere with my teenagers and my parents

We booked this cruise last minute as we really needed a break from the rain back home, COVID-19 stress and the continuous lock down measures. MSC offered a great deal; book a select stateroom and get another one for... Read More
User Avatar
BruCruisers

More similarities with a limited-stops train than a cruise

Both embarkation and disembarkation at Genoa were among the best that I have experienced.... Read More
User Avatar
kiwiatheart

