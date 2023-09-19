Cruises out of Boston

Boston (Photo:Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Cruise Itineraries from Boston

Start shopping for your next cruise out of Boston with Cruise Critic to compare rates from cruise lines and online travel agents all in one place. Find the lowest price for your next cruise and discounts on other cruise amenities and bonus offers including free drinks, dining credit, travel insurance, free/discounted shore excursions, pre-cruise hotel stays, kids sail free options and so much more.

A number of top-rated cruise lines offer cruise itineraries out of Boston including Holland, Norwegian, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Princess to name a few; when you sail out of Boston, you've got options. Cruisers looking to sail to the Caribbean, Europe, and other Transatlantic destinations will have plenty of options out of Boston. Interested in a Europe river cruise or sailing up the coast of Maine to Canada? The Boston cruise terminal, formally known as the Flynn Cruiseport Boston, has options for you.

Cruise Critic offers travelers all they'll need to plan their next cruise. Find hundreds of reviews for cruises out of Boston from verified Cruise Critic members sharing their experiences on different lines and itineraries from this popular coastal city in the northeast. Not ready to book? On our site you can save cruises and track pricing to find the optimal time to book your cruise. We track pricing for years to provide historical pricing data so you can feel confident you are getting a great deal. Have a question about cruising out of Boston and not sure where to go? Post your question to our East Coast Departure cruise forum and let our community of avid cruisers share their experience and insight. Start planning with Cruise Critic today!

  • Common Boston Cruise questions

  • What cruise lines depart from Boston?

  • What cruise trip options do I have from Boston?

Cruises out of Boston

We found you 84 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Canada Cruise

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada Cruise

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada & New England Discovery

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Greenland Cruise

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada Cruise

1,567 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Boston To Fort Lauderdale

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Common Boston Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Boston?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Boston?

Most commonly, cruises from Boston go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, and Caribbean - Southern.

How many days are cruises from Boston?

Boston cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Boston cost?

Starting at just $172, choose the perfect cruise from Boston that fits your traveling desires.

Boston Cruise Reviews

Not really a Gem... lost some shine

This is our third NCL ship we have been on, all with the same itinerary of Boston to Bermuda. We have enjoyed this trip many times, but really felt like the Gem was just average.Read More
User Avatar
auntiekiki

Disappointing for the most part.

First of all, Boston is not a great port. I would never sail out of there again. It was crowded and disorganized for embarkation.Read More
User Avatar
Sailingaway2024

American Cruise Line - FIVE STARS!

This one was a round trip from Boston to Cape Cod - the cruise was called the Cape Codder with stops in Plymouth, New Bedford, Newport, Martha’s Vineyatd, Hyannis and Provincetown.Read More
User Avatar
Earthyo

Very LOUD games in public areas below were very annoying during dinner at Lotus Garden and O'Sheehans

A tour of Boston and enjoyed the tour very much. Had visited Boston 50 yrs ago on our honeymoon so the tour brought back many good memories.Read More
User Avatar
Ringhaven

