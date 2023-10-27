Cruises out of Hong Kong

We found you 81 cruises

Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

5 Night
Okinawa & Taipei Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

11 Night
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

19 Night
World Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
Far East Discovery

831 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

801 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Far East Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Hong Kong To Tokyo

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Far East Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

831 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Best Of Japan Holiday Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Hong Kong To Shanghai Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

1,127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
5 Nt Okinawa & Ishigaki Holiday

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Hong Kong Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Hong Kong?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Hong Kong?

Most commonly, cruises from Hong Kong go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Spain, China, and Cambodia.

How many days are cruises from Hong Kong?

Hong Kong cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Hong Kong cost?

Starting at just $196, choose the perfect cruise from Hong Kong that fits your traveling desires.

Hong Kong Cruise Reviews

Met our heightened expectations

We were warmly greeted and treated to nice glasses of wine while admiring the view of Hong Kong in somewhat chilly weather. The ship’s company were invariably pleasant and eager.Read More
User Avatar
Paul1900

Very good

We loved the itinerary Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and finishing in Thailand. The staff on board were excellent , especially our cruise director Moss.Read More
User Avatar
Gougeon

Enjoyable cruise but some issues

Chose this cruise for the itinerary from Hong Kong to Bangkok via cities and remote islands in the Philippines, a brief call in Malaysian Borneo, and two nights in Ho Chi Minh City - fascinating to visitRead More
User Avatar
sssxguy

No reason not to sail on Azamara again but no compelling reason either

The embarkation in Hong Kong was chaotic. Most staff are a delight and go out of their way to help; a few should find another occupation. We only did two ship's tours and they were excellent.Read More
User Avatar
Valann1955

