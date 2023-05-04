Cruises out of Greenock (Glasgow)

Cruises out of Greenock (Glasgow)

We found you 12 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

31 Night
Scottish Highlands & Route Of The Vikings

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Castles, Lochs & Scottish Highlands

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

8 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

43 Night
Scotland, Route Of The Vikings & New England

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Common Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Greenock (Glasgow)?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line and Ponant.

What cruise trip options do I have from Greenock (Glasgow)?

Most commonly, cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Iceland, and Ireland.

How many days are cruises from Greenock (Glasgow)?

Greenock (Glasgow) cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) cost?

Starting at just $3,851, choose the perfect cruise from Greenock (Glasgow) that fits your traveling desires.

Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews

Scottish Islands - delighted

The free jackets were good - but the time to pick them up ended at 15:30, our first boarding time - but an extra session was arranged for the next day when we complained.The expedition team were mostly great (but Marcel was not a good communicator when leading activities) We were very lucky with the weather and grateful to the captain and team for changing the programme around so that we could visit St Kilda - the wind and waves on our planned day would have prevented landing.Read More
User Avatar
Bill of Oxford

Transatlantic Inaugural Cruise -- Scotland, Iceland, Greenland, New York City

We were on a cold weather cruise but on any cruise in warm climes the availability of three outdoor and one indoor pools would be amazing.There has been some concerns expressed on Cruise Critic that without a main dining room one would end up waiting in line for either of these locales.Read More
User Avatar
daleandrews

Interesting itinerary

We actually did a back to back, staying onboard for the next cruise around Svalbard in the Arctic.Since we were on a back to back, we felt we should have been allowed to go first as we had already seen the small town on Longyearbyen.Read More
User Avatar
Texas travellers

Not quite there- yet

Shame there is no coffee lounge open in the evening - found it difficult to mingle & socialise.great tea and coffee making.Read More
User Avatar
Trishmc170

