The free jackets were good - but the time to pick them up ended at 15:30, our first boarding time - but an extra session was arranged for the next day when we complained.The expedition team were mostly great (but Marcel was not a good communicator when leading activities) We were very lucky with the weather and grateful to the captain and team for changing the programme around so that we could visit St Kilda - the wind and waves on our planned day would have prevented landing.