Common Rotterdam Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Rotterdam?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, and MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Rotterdam?
Most commonly, cruises from Rotterdam go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Spain, and Europe River.
How many days are cruises from Rotterdam?
Rotterdam cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Rotterdam cost?
Starting at just $119, choose the perfect cruise from Rotterdam that fits your traveling desires.