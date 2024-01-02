Cruises out of Rotterdam

Cruises out of Rotterdam

We found you 90 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

12 Night
France, Spain & Portugal

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Holland America Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

15 Night
Atlantic Sojourn

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Holland America Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

22 Night
Norwegian Fjords Crossing: Scotland Brugge & Pari...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Holland America Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Northern Isles

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
14 Night
Britain Scotland & Ireland

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Best Of Scandinavia

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Baltic & Scandinavian Capitals: Stockholm Overnigh...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
British Isles Cruise

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Voyage Of The Vikings

1,030 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Fjords & Capitals: Scotland & Stockholm Overnight

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Viking Sagas

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

29 Night
Jewels Of The Baltic & Atlantic Sojourn

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords With Copenhagen

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords With Copenhagen

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords With Copenhagen

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Rotterdam Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Rotterdam?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, and MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Rotterdam?

Most commonly, cruises from Rotterdam go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Spain, and Europe River.

How many days are cruises from Rotterdam?

Rotterdam cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Rotterdam cost?

Starting at just $119, choose the perfect cruise from Rotterdam that fits your traveling desires.

Rotterdam Cruise Reviews

Impressed with Rotterdam

Overall we were very impressed with the Rotterdam and her crew.Read More
User Avatar
cobalt206

Overvalued specialty dining at Rudi's Sel De Mar

With over 30+ cruises, this was our first time on HA Rotterdam. The ship is a beauty, with the most modern design among the HA Pinnacle class ships.Read More
User Avatar
steward

Nice Cruise But Patience Required

But, not on a large ship like the Rotterdam.Read More
User Avatar
Bob 951

The trip of a lifetime!

We were also amazed by the incredible display of love for the Rotterdam that was expressed by the people of the Netherlands as we left port.Read More
User Avatar
N. American Customer

