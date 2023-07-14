Cruises out of Hamburg

Cruises out of Hamburg

We found you 95 cruises

MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

5 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

11 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

11 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

111 Night
111 Night World Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Europe Cruise

586 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
North Europe Cruise

102 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

390 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Hamburg Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Hamburg?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Silversea.

What cruise trip options do I have from Hamburg?

Most commonly, cruises from Hamburg go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise, and Baltic Sea.

How many days are cruises from Hamburg?

Hamburg cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Hamburg cost?

Starting at just $239, choose the perfect cruise from Hamburg that fits your traveling desires.

Hamburg Cruise Reviews

The Bucket List Adventure

Back-to-back Hamburg to Southampton & Southampton to New York in late May 2024 and we loved it. We flew to Hamburg the day before sailing and stayed at the Ameron Hotel Speicherstadt.Read More
User Avatar
AMch

Norwegian fjords cruise

Exit from Hamburg. Overall I liked the cruise, 4.5 out of 5 Positive 1. Route. Interesting ports, especially in central and northern Norway 2.Read More
User Avatar
alex955

Return to a Heritage Homeland

We flew into Hamburg via Copenhagen with an open-jaw for our return flight so that we could include a visit to Copenhagen.Read More
User Avatar
Heartgrove

Over Priced

Sailed from Hamburg in the Yacht Club. Check in a breeze, was met at the tent outside in front of the terminal, our bags were taken, a butler took us to check in, no waiting.Read More
User Avatar
stephenp

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.