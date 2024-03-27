Plan your next cruise getaway from San Diego, California with Cruise Critic. Compare prices from different cruise lines and online travel agents to find the best deal. Take advantage of exclusive bonus offers, including free drinks, cancellation, domestic airfare, onboard credit, dining credit, and even free shore excursions.

The San Diego cruise departure port is situated in sunny Southern California and serves as a gateway to stunning Pacific adventures. Choose from reputable cruise lines like Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Azamara, and Oceania Cruises. They offer diverse itineraries departing from San Diego to stunning destinations such as the Mexican Riviera, the South Pacific, and even the Panama Canal. Or sail up the Pacific coast to enjoy wine tours in Napa California and British Columbia.

At Cruise Critic you can find first-hand reviews of cruises out of San Diego, written by verified Cruise Critic members with real experiences. Save your favorite cruises, track pricing trends, and utilize historical data to secure an excellent deal. Engage with fellow cruisers in our dedicated West Coast Departure cruise forum for advice and insights. Start exploring your options today and embark on your next cruise experience from San Diego with Cruise Critic!