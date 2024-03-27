Cruises out of San Diego

San Diego (Photo:littleny/Shutterstock)

Cruise Itineraries from San Diego

Plan your next cruise getaway from San Diego, California with Cruise Critic. Compare prices from different cruise lines and online travel agents to find the best deal. Take advantage of exclusive bonus offers, including free drinks, cancellation, domestic airfare, onboard credit, dining credit, and even free shore excursions.

The San Diego cruise departure port is situated in sunny Southern California and serves as a gateway to stunning Pacific adventures. Choose from reputable cruise lines like Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Azamara, and Oceania Cruises. They offer diverse itineraries departing from San Diego to stunning destinations such as the Mexican Riviera, the South Pacific, and even the Panama Canal. Or sail up the Pacific coast to enjoy wine tours in Napa California and British Columbia.

At Cruise Critic you can find first-hand reviews of cruises out of San Diego, written by verified Cruise Critic members with real experiences. Save your favorite cruises, track pricing trends, and utilize historical data to secure an excellent deal. Engage with fellow cruisers in our dedicated West Coast Departure cruise forum for advice and insights. Start exploring your options today and embark on your next cruise experience from San Diego with Cruise Critic!

  • Common San Diego Cruise questions

  • What cruise lines depart from San Diego?

  • What cruise trip options do I have from San Diego?

We found you 96 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

4 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)

8 Night
San Diego To Vancouver

17 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Classic California Coast

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
California Retreat

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Baja Peninsula

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Circle Hawaii

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera Holiday

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Circle Hawaii

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Baja Peninsula & Sea Of Cortez

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Alaska Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common San Diego Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from San Diego?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Disney Cruise Line, and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from San Diego?

Most commonly, cruises from San Diego go to exciting destinations such as Hawaii, Mexican Riviera, Transpacific, Italy, and France.

How many days are cruises from San Diego?

San Diego cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from San Diego cost?

Starting at just $249, choose the perfect cruise from San Diego that fits your traveling desires.

San Diego Cruise Reviews

Not your parents HAL.

We were to leave San Diego at 5 PM, but did not leave till 10 PM, cutting short the time in Cabo San Lucas.Read More
User Avatar
lovergerg

Did not live up to expectations.

This year it was the 18 day Hawaii from San Diego back to San Diego. This was also our fourth HAL cruise in five months.Read More
User Avatar
4405

Relaxing short cruise

Took a mini cruise from our home port San Diego to Vancouver. Positives: 1. Boarding was seamless and on the ship before noon. 2. Room was a veranda and very comfortable.Read More
User Avatar
Bruin72

Loved Koningsdam

Pouring rain and San Diego is poor. Had to walk through lots of ankle deep puddles, Once onboard, all went great. Loved service in club Orange dining, pinnacle and Tamarind.Read More
User Avatar
NJoynCruisin

