Common San Diego Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from San Diego?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Disney Cruise Line, and Holland America Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from San Diego?
Most commonly, cruises from San Diego go to exciting destinations such as Hawaii, Mexican Riviera, Transpacific, Italy, and France.
How many days are cruises from San Diego?
San Diego cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from San Diego cost?
Starting at just $249, choose the perfect cruise from San Diego that fits your traveling desires.