My mother's favorite part was breakfast in Kyoto, they gave you a plate with 9 different little sections to try a lot of different foods – both Japanese and Western.I really wish the tour busses would take us here, all they take you to are temples and shrines, but I think Americans (or anyone interested in history) would be interested in this – especially since so much of Japan was bombed in WW2, you don’t see much of the history.