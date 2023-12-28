Starting at just $429, choose the perfect cruise from Charleston that fits your traveling desires.

Charleston cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Charleston go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Caribbean - All, Dominican Republic, and USVI.

Choose this to regain our sea legs. we live in Virginia, so this was a reasonably short drive down to Charleston . Arrived Saturday afternoon for the Sunday morning boarding.

We left out of Charleston to the Bahamas and both ports seemed to keep the line moving pretty quick. We took our Autistic 12 yr old, and he had a blast on the water slides and at the circle c club.

Our first time and def will go again.

Best meal I had all week was at McDonald's when I got off the ship in Charleston . The service- Get ready to be harassed at every turn!

We left from Charleston . It was cold there when we arrived. We usually love Charleston though. Embarkation went smoothly, but the drug sniffing German Shepherd was interesting.

