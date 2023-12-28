Common Charleston Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Charleston?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Charleston?
Most commonly, cruises from Charleston go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Caribbean - All, Dominican Republic, and USVI.
How many days are cruises from Charleston?
Charleston cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Charleston cost?
Starting at just $429, choose the perfect cruise from Charleston that fits your traveling desires.