Common Auckland Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Auckland?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line, and Disney Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Auckland?
Most commonly, cruises from Auckland go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific, Transpacific, and France.
How many days are cruises from Auckland?
Auckland cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Auckland cost?
Starting at just $396, choose the perfect cruise from Auckland that fits your traveling desires.