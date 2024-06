We selected the date of the trip around our aniversary and did all the usual photos onm the winding staircase etc, the photographers were very professional and we purchased several of the phjotos in colour and in black and white and the staircase photo we had framed and has pride of place in our lounge a memory of a truly fantastic 7 day jaunt arount the eastern med, most of the places on the itinery we found insteresting, one of the stops we would not bother getting off the ship again for but on the whole the locations visited were interesting and we had detailed information on each of the ports visited delivered each previous evening which we found informitive and helpfull.We choose this our first cruise after recomendation from freinds, the boarding process was painless and easy and our room cards etc were all in our room on boarding all of the regsitertaion process had been done prior to us boarding and so there was none of the usual stampede for the reception desks.