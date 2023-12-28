Cruises out of Buenos Aires

Cruises out of Buenos Aires

We found you 101 cruises

Marina
Marina

12 Night
South America Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

22 Night
South America Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

18 Night
South America Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

25 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

32 Night
South America Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

17 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Patagonia & Argentina Holiday

2,322 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
South America Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

22 Night
South America & Antarctica

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

22 Night
South America & Antarctica Holiday

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
South America Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
South America - Buenos Aires

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
South America - Buenos Aires

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Buenos Aires Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Buenos Aires?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Buenos Aires?

Most commonly, cruises from Buenos Aires go to exciting destinations such as Antarctica, Europe - All, South America, Italy, and France.

How many days are cruises from Buenos Aires?

Buenos Aires cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Buenos Aires cost?

Starting at just $298, choose the perfect cruise from Buenos Aires that fits your traveling desires.

Buenos Aires Cruise Reviews

Antarctic beauty

Buenos Aires is a vibrant & beautiful city that worth spending a few extra days in.Read More
User Avatar
KMN42C

We were lucky with the weather but itinerary was changed

The port in Buenos Aires was damaged by storm so the embarkation was a mess and took a few hours. On the bright side, we had wonderful weather during the entire cruise so no ports were missed.Read More
User Avatar
Leo T

good cruise to shettalnd islands

Last year we cruised from buenos aires to South Shettland Islands with NCL on 2023 February 12th. It was a panoramic cruise but too intersting.Read More
User Avatar
juanpaler

Amazing Trip to Antartica

My husband and I spent Christmas in this amazing ship from Buenos Aires to the Antartica visiting the most beautiful places along the way.Read More
User Avatar
Airplane1

