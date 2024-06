Starting at just $2,210, choose the perfect cruise from Aruba that fits your traveling desires.

Aruba cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Aruba go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Caribbean - Southern, Europe - All, and World Cruise.

One device per cabin and difficult to sign on No food snacks desserts etc available after 9ish except for room service.Positives- beautiful suite Generally elegant public rooms Excellent specialty restaurant Good entertainment Gorgeous dining room china etc Most comfortable chaises at pool and lots of seating All crew very friendly and competent Negatives- Worst wifi on the seas.

Lots of fun doing the excursions but even when we don’t take one Oceania provides transportation to a good spot in town & we enjoy walking around seeing the sights.Even if you don’t buy a beverage package with all the happy hour 2 for one drinks and the ability to carry on bottles of wine at ports makes it affordable.

Sirena, one of the smaller O ships, is also a good size for us.I enjoyed one late lunch at Waves, the grilled tuna sandwich.

There was no plan B for such a huge inconvenient - we could have docked in one beach to spend the day.There was no explanation about the cancellation of Santa Maria previous from departure - I made a research and there is no alert on securities issues there.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .