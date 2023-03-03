Cruises out of Aruba

Cruises out of Aruba

We found you 9 cruises

Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
James Beard Culinary Cruise

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Insignia
Insignia

15 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

8 Night
In The Wake Of The Spanish Armadas 8d Orj-onx

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 7d Orj-bgi

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More 7...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Natural History Meets Ancient Mystery: Latin Ameri...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More 7...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More 7...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More 7...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Aruba Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Aruba?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Windstar Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Aruba?

Most commonly, cruises from Aruba go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Caribbean - Southern, Europe - All, and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Aruba?

Aruba cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Aruba cost?

Starting at just $2,210, choose the perfect cruise from Aruba that fits your traveling desires.

Aruba Cruise Reviews

Cancellation of half of the original port of calls

There was no plan B for such a huge inconvenient - we could have docked in one beach to spend the day.There was no explanation about the cancellation of Santa Maria previous from departure - I made a research and there is no alert on securities issues there.Read More
User Avatar
RAQ SILVA

Best O Cruise Ever

Sirena, one of the smaller O ships, is also a good size for us.I enjoyed one late lunch at Waves, the grilled tuna sandwich.Read More
User Avatar
Sny

4 times on Marina

Lots of fun doing the excursions but even when we don’t take one Oceania provides transportation to a good spot in town & we enjoy walking around seeing the sights.Even if you don’t buy a beverage package with all the happy hour 2 for one drinks and the ability to carry on bottles of wine at ports makes it affordable.Read More
User Avatar
debihmk

Did not live up to expectations or reputation

One device per cabin and difficult to sign on No food snacks desserts etc available after 9ish except for room service.Positives- beautiful suite Generally elegant public rooms Excellent specialty restaurant Good entertainment Gorgeous dining room china etc Most comfortable chaises at pool and lots of seating All crew very friendly and competent Negatives- Worst wifi on the seas.Read More
User Avatar
Ciwimw

