Cruises out of Ushuaia

Cruises out of Ushuaia

We found you 100 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America - Other

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
World Traveller
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

20 Night
South Atlantic Semi-circumnavigation

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

9 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

13 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Antarctic Explorer

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Ushuaia Roundtrip

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Antarctica Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica & South Georgia Island

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Weddell Sea And Antarctic Peninsula

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

9 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Antarctica Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Ushuaia Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Ushuaia?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Swan Hellenic Cruises, and Ponant.

What cruise trip options do I have from Ushuaia?

Most commonly, cruises from Ushuaia go to exciting destinations such as Antarctica, South America, World Cruise, Argentina, and Brazil.

How many days are cruises from Ushuaia?

Ushuaia cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Ushuaia cost?

Starting at just $1,548, choose the perfect cruise from Ushuaia that fits your traveling desires.

Ushuaia Cruise Reviews

Amazing trip, amazing ship, amazing crew

From the moment we arrived to the port of Ushuaia until we (almost crying) left the ship 11 days later, everything was as they said and more.Read More
User Avatar
Paula74

An amazing experience

We experienced both the Drake Lake and the Drake shake, the latter when returning to Ushuaia, that put the spa out of action but I went down with Influenza A on the last 3 days, so I didn't really careRead More
User Avatar
DLK58

Antarctica - Trip of a Lifetime

The charter from BA to Ushuaia was well organized.Read More
User Avatar
markgpearse

Amazing

When we first got there, we wanted to go out and visit Ushuaia, the staff looked at us and said no problem, I'll take your carry ons and bring them directly to your cabin, so you have more time to go visitRead More
User Avatar
Love to cruise 1

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.