Common Ushuaia Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Ushuaia?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Swan Hellenic Cruises, and Ponant.
What cruise trip options do I have from Ushuaia?
Most commonly, cruises from Ushuaia go to exciting destinations such as Antarctica, South America, World Cruise, Argentina, and Brazil.
How many days are cruises from Ushuaia?
Ushuaia cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Ushuaia cost?
Starting at just $1,548, choose the perfect cruise from Ushuaia that fits your traveling desires.