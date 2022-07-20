  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
10-14 Day Cruise Deals

$4,688 pp 60% Savings - All Inclusive Arctic - New 5 Star Expedition Ship

Arctic, from Tromso

SH Vega

Swan Hellenic
79
$469/night · Outside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Transfers
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
$6,912 Fare Discount
Arctic
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Departure Date: 7/20/22
Swan Hellenic
Ending in 2 days
$3,899 pp 10Nt Greece/Turkey Lux Balcony: free drinks, $800 OBC, shore ex & $600 back

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

Riviera

702 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
70
$390/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 7/27/22
LuxuryOnly.com
$1,229 pp 10 Nt British Isles. Free At Sea + $50 OBC + Save $1,002 pp

British Isles & Western Europe, from Amsterdam

Norwegian Dawn

2,878 Reviews
iCruise.com
68
$123/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
British Isles & Western Europe
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 9/15/22 - 9/14/23
iCruise.com
$13,316 pp 11-Nt. Antarctica Balcony Plus Save an Extra 10% When Paying in Full

Antarctica

Ultramarine

2 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
40
$1,332/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Antarctica
Quark Expeditions
Departure Date: 11/19/22
Quark Expeditions
Ending in 2 days
$6,499 pp 11 Nights Heritage to Hermitage with OLife Ultimate Offer - Receive ALL 3 O

Europe, from Copenhagen

Marina

716 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
37
$591/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 8/24/22
Luxury Cruise Connections
$11,404 pp 10-Nt. Antarctic Expedition: Discovering the 7th Continent - Suite

Antarctica

Ocean Diamond

2 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
35
$1,140/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Antarctica
Quark Expeditions
Departure Date: 1/09/23
Quark Expeditions

Does a weekend in Bermuda sound like all you need? Or maybe a full-week cruise through the Eastern Caribbean is more your speed, or two weeks cruising Alaska. No matter what kind of time you have to spare, there are plenty of cruise deals out there for you.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score does all of the hard cruise deal hunting for you. We crunch the numbers on everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and even airfare inclusions to help you see just how good that deal you've found is. And our cruise deals aren't just limited to one or two lines. Whether a week-long luxury all-inclusive cruise experience on Viking Ocean Cruises is your style or a short and sun-filled jaunt aboard Carnival is more your speed, your perfect cruise deal is out there.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

