Seven Seas Voyager is a relaxing ship with a cultured but informal ambiance and a high crew-to-passenger ratio. Crew members are polite, proactive and pleasant; minimal announcements and a lack of queues enhance the feeling of refinement. With the ship's small passenger numbers and spacious public areas, you never feel crowded. You rarely have to stand in line or be frustrated with the wait for a drink. Though high fares mean passengers must be well-heeled to sail on Voyager, we found our fellow passengers to be surprisingly down-to-earth and friendly -- not the jet-setter types who flaunt their wealth.

The fact that Voyager offers an all-inclusive experience enhances the onboard social scene, too, because it means there is no debate about whose round it is or an awkward moment at dinner deciding who pays for the wine. Drinks just keep on being poured, without anyone even having to ask. There is no class system onboard; everyone is treated the same, everyone has access to the same facilities and the same restaurants (though top suite classes have priority for multiple specialty restaurant reservations).

Most passengers' first reaction when seeing Seven Seas Voyage at the dock is surprise that the ship is so big ("All that for just 700 passengers?!"). While Voyager has nine passenger decks, it's not as long from stem to stern as ships that carry more passengers, making it easy to get around without long treks down a corridor. An atrium stretches the height of all the passenger decks, bringing light to the ship's interior. Most onboard services are grouped here, making for easy access to the front desk, destinations desk, library, casino, shops and espresso bar.

In warm weather, the action moves to the lido deck (Deck 11), home to the pool, a grill, a bar and the La Veranda buffet restaurant. At night, three lounges and a cigar bar offer different vibes, from mellow to lively.

As you'd expect from a luxury ship, food and drink are abundant, with four restaurants, as well as 24-hour room service. The spa is by high-end provider Canyon Ranch.

The spacious cabins are all ocean-facing, with balconies, and the ship carries a large number of even bigger (and very popular) premium suites.

If you've cruised aboard Seven Seas Voyager before, you might not recognize the ship today. Voyager went into dry dock in November 2016, with the goal of bringing it up to the luxe standard of Regent's newest ship, Seven Seas Explorer. Now Voyager's public spaces are refitted with chic, contemporary furnishings, carpets, wall coverings and new lighting throughout. Cabins also underwent a thorough makeover, with updated upholstery, window treatments, carpeting and wall coverings.