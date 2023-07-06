  • Write a Review
Nautica Review

5.0 / 5.0
372 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

Imagine yourself in a floating country club, and you'll have a good feel for Nautica's onboard ambience: elegant, understated and luxurious but with a casual vibe that keeps the whole experience from being overly formal. The experience is anything but pretentious.

Ask passengers what keeps them coming back (on our sailing, more than 50 percent were repeat customers), and it's likely that "The food!" will be their enthusiastic answer. Varied menus, five dining venues and creative cuisine that can rival top-notch restaurants all make for the best culinary experience at sea.

Nautica's itineraries tend to be longer, with many in the 21-day range. There is usually a higher number of sea days than on the average ship, and Nautica also spends the night in some ports, allowing for longer onshore visits. The ship travels around the world and hits a wide variety of destinations. Creative and varied itineraries are another element that keeps passengers returning.

In terms of facilities, there's virtually everything you'd find on a larger ship (Canyon Ranch spa, a casino and an excellent fitness facility), yet the atmosphere is cozy and intimate. Staff and crew routinely rotate among Oceania's ships, so a returning passenger on any of them is likely to recognize friendly faces. That could also be because Oceania treats its employees well -- and they return, contract after contract. Many of the officers, crew and staff members hail from luxury lines like Crystal and Silversea.

The line primarily offers mass sightseeing tours via motorcoach, and if there's one area where size limits the offerings, this is it. Shore excursions also tend to be on the pricier side, compared to other cruise line offerings.

If you define luxury as polished service, outstanding cuisine, an intimately sized ship with just enough of the key bells and whistles (variety of dining options, a gorgeous spa, top-notch lecturers), intriguing itineraries and an ambience of warmth, then this ship definitely belongs in that niche. On the other hand, there are also mass-market factors that don't necessarily hew to luxury standards: Drinks and other extras are priced on an a la carte basis, standard cabins can be small (cozy, but small) with shower-only bathrooms, and there are plenty of inside cabins.

The beauty of Nautica is its ability to keep a steady foot in both camps. Oceania is savvy in positioning its fares for a range of travelers, from those who consider suites and butlers necessary amenities to those who value luxury without the Mercedes price tag. In the process, Nautica offers exceptional value for money.

Pros

Oceania has best food at sea, with no-fee specialty restaurants and vast menu choices.

Cons

Popular itineraries sell out quickly, and longer sailings may not appeal to time-constrained travelers.

Bottom Line

Nautica offers plenty of amenities in the more intimate setting of a mid-sized ship.

About

Passengers: 684
Crew: 400
Passenger to Crew: 1.71:1
Shore Excursions: 1789

Sails To

Africa, Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, British Isles & Western Europe, Bermuda, Canada & New England, South Pacific, South America, Western Caribbean, Australia & New Zealand, Baltic Sea, Panama Canal & Central America, Southern Caribbean

Sails From

Cape Town, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Venice, Barcelona, Malta (Valletta), Haifa, Rome, Civitavecchia, Edinburgh, Boston, Dubai, Montreal, Tahiti, Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Istanbul, Stockholm, Auckland, Cartagena, Los Angeles, Sydney, Lisbon

Fellow Passengers

Nautica attracts mostly North American passengers, with a handful of Brits. Depending on the itinerary, though, you'll find a smattering of folks hailing from other countries.

On most cruises, passengers fit into the mature traveler category with a majority falling into the 65 to 75 age range. They are typically well traveled and keen for Nautica's varied destinations. There were only a couple of youngsters on our cruise, and the ship doesn't cater to -- or encourage -- children.

Chances are, passengers will have cruised before, and likely on an Oceania ship. They'll be engaged travelers -- the sort who turn out for lectures and want to understand the cultures they're visiting. Given the Oceania's culinary reputation, they're usually foodies, as well.

Oceania Nautica Dress Code

Plan for country club casual and you'll be fine (pretty flowing skirt/pants outfits for women, jackets and, okay, maybe one tie for men at night, and casual tropical wear during the days onboard). Editor's Note: When going ashore, pay attention to Oceania's dress recommendations, which will depend on the ship's itinerary.

There are no formal evenings onboard, though many folks did dress for the welcome dinner.

More about Oceania Nautica

Where does Oceania Nautica sail from?

Oceania Nautica departs from Cape Town, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Venice, Barcelona, Malta (Valletta), Haifa, Rome, Civitavecchia, Edinburgh, Boston, Dubai, Montreal, Tahiti, Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Istanbul, Stockholm, Auckland, Cartagena, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Lisbon

Where does Oceania Nautica sail to?

Oceania Nautica cruises to Cape Town, Walvis Bay, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Richards Bay, Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos, Patmos, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol, Rhodes, Santorini, Trapani, Positano (Amalfi), Rome (Civitavecchia), Venice, Zadar, Kotor, Argostoli (Kefalonia), Taormina (Messina), Portofino, Monaco (Monte Carlo), Saint-Tropez, Marseille, Barcelona, Toulon, Villefranche, Malta (Valletta), Dubrovnik, Ancona, Split, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Naples, Sorrento, Catania, Korcula, La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Alicante, Gibraltar, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Tangier, Almeria, Valencia, Cairo (Port Said), Safaga, Aqaba (Petra), Salalah, Muscat, Dubai, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Kirkwall, Akureyri, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Corner Brook, Saint John (New Brunswick), Bar Harbor, Boston, Hamilton, Halifax, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Baie-Comeau, Quebec City, Montreal, Mumbai (Bombay), Mangalore, Colombo, Yangon (Rangoon), Phuket, Singapore, New York (Manhattan), Charleston, Miami, Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada, Port of Spain (Trinidad), Santarem, Manaus, Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten, San Juan, Great Stirrup Cay, Tahiti (Papeete), Moorea, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Pago Pago, Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa), Suva, Auckland, Tauranga, Gisborne, Wellington, Burnie, Eden (Australia), Sydney (Australia), Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Santo Tomas de Castilla, Roatan, Puerto Limon, Colon (Cristobal), Cartagena (Colombia), Agadir, Lisbon, Izmir, Alexandria, Amsterdam, Brugge (Bruges), London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Dublin, Belfast, Waterford, Saint-Malo, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Travemunde (Lubeck), Riga, Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, Greenock (Glasgow), Portree (Isle of Skye), Invergordon (Inverness), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Corinto, Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Los Angeles, Thessaloniki, Volos, Bodrum, Klaipeda, Gdansk (Warsaw), Berlin, Kiel, Huahine, Lautoka, Port Vila, Lifou, Noumea, Townsville, Cairns, Thursday Island, Darwin, Bali, Jakarta, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Langkawi, La Palma, Ibiza, Sete, Florence (Livorno), Santa Marta, Aruba, Curacao, St. Barts, Maui, Honolulu, Hilo, Gythion, Liverpool, Newcastle (Australia), Alotau, Port Moresby, Komodo Island, Porto (Leixoes), Ferrol, Bilbao, Gravdal (Lofoten Islands), Bordeaux, and Cobh (Cork)

How much does it cost to go on Oceania Nautica?

Cruises on Oceania Nautica start from $1,599 per person.

Is Oceania Nautica a good ship to cruise on?

Oceania Nautica won 17 awards over the years.
Oceania Nautica Cruiser Reviews

Very disappointed - Nautica excursions and internet

This is our third trip on Nautica.Read More
Winrich

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Outstanding experience on refurbished NAUTICA

Just completed Barcelona to Abu Dhabi - 20 days on the refurbished Nautica. The refurb is outstanding! Better food in the Grand Dining Room. Portions are much better/lighter.Read More
ssaltwick

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Lovely ship and great itinerary, just a few negatives

The Nautica is a lovely ship with many good things, but the missteps and the slow vibe mean we will likely cruise with other lines for the time being.Read More
DCGuy64

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Fascinating Barcelona to Abu Dhabi Itinerary

Summary We like Oceania's smaller ships, and we love the intentionality the entire Nautica crew shows to try to delight their passengers.Read More
Intlxpatr

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Oceania Cruises Fleet
Regatta
405 reviews
