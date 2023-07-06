A comment often made about MSC is that the ships are too glitzy and over the top, but that certainly doesn't apply to the 3,223-passenger Magnifica, which has no crystal-studded staircases, water parks or the exclusive "ship within a ship" Yacht Club enclave found on the line's newer and larger vessels. So while that will be a minus for some, it's a plus for passengers who enjoy a more traditional style of cruising with less all-singing all-dancing amenities.

What Magnifica does have is a plethora of diverse bars and lounges -- with drinks at very reasonable prices, an elegant atrium with a grand piano as the centrepiece, and virtually round-the-clock dining opportunities (albeit with just one speciality restaurant). It's not an overwhelmingly huge ship, and is well designed and easy to get around. In common with other vessels in the fleet, cruises are sold as three "experiences" -- Bella, Fantastica and Aurea -- with various levels of inclusions. For example, priority dining times and free room service delivery for Fantastica passengers, and anytime myChoice Dining and bathrobe and slippers for Aurea passengers. Magnifica is very family-friendly with a great range of free activities for youngsters, plus unique amenities such as a dedicated laundry service for children's clothes.

While English is the main onboard language, MSC attracts passengers from mainland Europe and beyond. This means that announcements are made in five languages and entertainment is mainly geared to appeal to multinational audiences, with dancers, bilingual singers and acrobats -- although dedicated English acts have been introduced to cater for the increase in British passengers. Also, unlike the majority of cruise lines, passengers embark and disembark at different ports of call, so you can expect a change in the onboard demographics along the way. It is a credit to members of the crew in all departments who manage to switch seamlessly from one language to another.

Another thing to note is that cigarette smoking is more prevalent on MSC than other lines, with designated areas on the pool decks and inside the ship (in a section of the casino and in the cigar lounge).

In January 2019 MSC Magnifica will host the line's first ever world cruise, across six continents, 32 countries and 49 ports of call.