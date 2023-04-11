  • Write a Review
Dominican Republic Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

$698 pp
7-Nt. France and Italy – Kids Sail Free & Up to $1,150 to Spend

France

9/30/23

Enchanted Princess

99 Reviews
CruiseWise
64
64

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$116/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
France
Princess Cruises
CruiseWise
$2,170 pp
Royal Caribbean 11-Nt Alaska Cruise w/Into the Sun Sale: 30% OFF Every Gurdy, Kids Sail Free & Up to $500 Off

Alaska

5/20/24 - 9/09/24

Radiance of the Seas

1,220 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$197/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
Luxury Deal
$6,699 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Suite: exclusive $1,150 back + free hotel, drinks, excursions & more

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

8/23/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$957/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
$7,340 pp
20% Off Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

12/16/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
61
61

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$524/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
$3,328 pp
13-Nt. Balcony Alaska Cruise w/FREE Drinks, WiFi & Specialty Dining, $50 Shore Excursion Credit + More!

Alaska

7/19/23 - 8/16/23

Norwegian Spirit

2,087 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$256/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Luxury Deal
Ending today
$12,899 pp
14-Nt. Med Cruise - 45% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

Mediterranean, from Istanbul

view map

11/04/23

Seven Seas Voyager

318 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$921/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$2,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
$3,508 pp
7-Nt. Rhine Riverview –Transportation Credit & Included Drinks

Germany River, from Basel

view map

12/28/23

AmaSiena

7 Reviews
CruiseWise
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$501/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Germany River
AmaWaterways
CruiseWise
$1,099 pp
Royal Caribbean International Suite 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions + More! Royal Caribbean International 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions +

Australia & New Zealand, from Brisbane

view map

11/17/23 - 3/07/25

Quantum of the Seas

525 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$366/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Australia & New Zealand
Royal Caribbean International
#3 in the US today
$1,999 pp
7nt Rhine River: exclusive $500 OBC & $400 off + free air, $25 deposits & more

Europe - River Cruise, from Basel

view map

3/25/24

Viking Idun

133 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$286/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com

Dominican Republic Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

