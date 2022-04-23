We had two cruises canceled in the past two years due to COVID - a 14 day Mediterranean n June 2020 and a Thanksgiving 2021 cruise to Aruba. Since we had to use our cruise credits, we booked a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean in 2022, shortly after Carnival Inc completed its restart - or so they claimed.
The restart of service lags behind the k bel of service we previously expected from ...
Day 10 of Transatlantic cruise on the Apex. Awesome entertainment and Rockumentary is the most awesome show we’ve seen in 30 cruises. Internet services resembling dial up modems of the 90s at best, or many times not at all. This is a transatlantic cruise and any help that has been requested has been extremely evasive and frustrating. It’s hard to enjoy a cruise with this many sea days with this ...
Wow! The Princess staff were incredibly friendly, professional and upbeat. They were thrilled to be back onboard and it showed over the 14 night sailing. Over and over again, the staff greeted us so happily and were so helpful -- from the restroom attendants to the officers. It really was over and above in attitude and service. Great food, desserts. Medallion worked well. ...
I choose this cruise because it was going through the Panama Canal and was going to have a stop in Panama. The itinerary was changed and it didn't stop in Panama. That was disappointing.
Food in dining rooms and buffet was just ok. Nothing special. That was disappointing.
However, the pizza on the upper deck was outstanding.
Performers were good but selection of entertainment was ...
We chose this cruise based on the ship and the length of time for the trip which was 12 nights. There were many good things about this adventure such as the solarium and the service…the staff really works hard to keep everyone happy. We ate at 2 specialty restaurants called Tuscan and Murano and the food and service was excellent…there were 4 in our group and we all felt the meal at Murano was the ...
Because it’s new and whatever written about it
But it’s a lye , first port was canceled we understand the situation but there should be some compensation , it was a waste of time to go on this ship , the entertainment program is very bad almost everyone we met on this ship is unhappy and devastated , the shops are very expensive , no regular shops for the important items needed , and all shops ...
I am being held captive on Celebrity Apex. I tested positive for Covid while on the ship. (I tested negative before getting on the ship.) I am quarantined to my stateroom. My wife (who tested negative) was moved to another room. BTW, there are no mask protocols for guests on this ship. It's as if Covid doesn't exist.
Eating room service is horrible. Their room service menu is the ...
This is our second cruise since the re-start of cruising. We choose the Apex because being a new ship and Celebrity Cruises loyal guests . This ship is absolutely beautiful and the service by the crew is outstanding. We were very well served by all, servers in the four main dining rooms, the bartenders our stateroom attendant. He spoke French so a big plus for us. The shows were very good and I ...
We’ve cruised all the major brands and offer the following Pros/Cons for Celebrity Apex versus the others. Also we have included a few suggestions to help you get the most of your cruise if you pick this ship. Overall we enjoyed the cruise but we were expecting more given the elevated price.
Pros:
1) Best embarkation….if you complete paperwork ahead of time the entire process takes 10 min ...
We thought It was luxury but the rooms are small, the food nothing special and every thing else meh.
The extremely strenuous shore excursion was tennis shoes and a nature walk. Beyond disappointing.
So bad, will never cruise again and we are RCCL Diamond (close to Diamond Plus). We had 3 more cruises booked, cancelled them all.
We were aqua class, not worth it. Spa was packed all the ...