The all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Splendor is a beautiful ship, but has Regent Seven Seas achieved "Luxury Perfected" -- its daring tagline for its new vessel? Nearly identical to Seven Seas Explorer, with just a few subtle nuances, Seven Seas Splendor is certainly the perfect size for a luxury ship with distinguished spaces at every turn.
From imposing crystal chandeliers to tactile artwork and memorable tableware, each venue on Seven Seas Splendor is exquisitely designed, and there's a cohesive feeling of luxury in each space. The ship's dining is the height of gastronomy at sea. Featuring a solid variety of pan-Asian, French, modern European, Italian and American fare, no matter where you eat, you can expect truly outstanding food and some excellent drinks onboard -- all of which are included. Service is excellent, too, though not yet intuitive.
Suites are stunning and offer some of the largest spaces at sea. We especially love cabins with beds facing the balcony, which means you can wake up to sea views. The Elite Slumber Beds that feature in all cabins are among the comfiest we've found at sea.
We like that there's a variety of inclusive shore excursions and that they're not limited to city tours by coach or foot -- some are day long trips that take you deeper into the destination. Where it feels Regent has not achieved "Luxury Perfected" is the entertainment, which can at times feel a little bland.
There's a nightly performance in the ship's Constellation Theater which ranges from a musical-style show to a stand-up comedy. We'd like to see some improvement in the overall quality of the production shows and some extra daytime activities on the program.
If a jam-packed schedule of activities and entertainment is a top priority for you, or if you prefer a more pared back style of luxury, Seven Seas Splendor is probably not the ship for you. If you enjoy all-out glamor and over-the-top features, such as designer dinnerware and acres of marble, with what is arguably the best dining at sea, you'll love this ship.
All meals, including dining in all of the ship's specialty restaurants
All drinks, including wine, Champagne, cocktails, spirits, beer, soda, water, coffee, tea and sports drinks
All gratuities
Entertainment in the Constellation Theater
Wi-Fi
Unlimited shore excursions
Use of the spa's hydrothermal suite
Economy-class airfare for domestic flights and business-class airfare for international flights for U.S. passengers
Use of the thermal suite, regardless of whether you have booked a spa treatment
A concierge staff available to anyone 24 hours a day
Tea, coffee and specialty coffee
Use of the outdoor Sports Deck, including the putting green, paddle tennis, shuffleboard and bocce
Spa treatments
Culinary Arts Kitchen classes
Premium shore excursions
Cigars purchased in the Connoisseur Club
Items purchased in the Boutique
Passengers on Seven Seas Splendor skew toward 60 plus. Most passengers are from North American and Australian, with some from the U.K. Most Regent Seven Seas passengers are not new to cruising and have sailed with the line before. Seven Seas Splendor is not geared toward young families with children -- the ship has no kids' clubs, though some light programing is offered during the school holidays. The ship is ideally suited to couples and multigenerational groups (i.e., families with grown-up children). Passengers are wealthy and typically very well-traveled.
All announcements are in English.
Daytime: During the day, casual resort-style is common. On the pool deck, swimwear is the norm, though it's not permitted indoors. Women tend to wear casual clothing, such as shorts and T-shirts or blouses, capris, jeans, dresses or skirts indoors, while men opt for jeans, slacks or shorts paired with T-shirts or polo shirts.
Evening: The norm is elegant casual -- think country club chic -- including skirts or slacks with blouses or stylish tops, pant suits or dresses for women; slacks and collared shirts for men. Cruises of 16 nights or more will include two optional formal nights, where elegant casual is also appropriate, especially on the final night of the cruise.
Not permitted: Jeans, T-shirts, swimwear, baseball caps, shorts and tennis shoes are not allowed in any public area after 6 p.m.
