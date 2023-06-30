The all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Splendor is a beautiful ship, but has Regent Seven Seas achieved "Luxury Perfected" -- its daring tagline for its new vessel? Nearly identical to Seven Seas Explorer, with just a few subtle nuances, Seven Seas Splendor is certainly the perfect size for a luxury ship with distinguished spaces at every turn.

From imposing crystal chandeliers to tactile artwork and memorable tableware, each venue on Seven Seas Splendor is exquisitely designed, and there's a cohesive feeling of luxury in each space. The ship's dining is the height of gastronomy at sea. Featuring a solid variety of pan-Asian, French, modern European, Italian and American fare, no matter where you eat, you can expect truly outstanding food and some excellent drinks onboard -- all of which are included. Service is excellent, too, though not yet intuitive.

Suites are stunning and offer some of the largest spaces at sea. We especially love cabins with beds facing the balcony, which means you can wake up to sea views. The Elite Slumber Beds that feature in all cabins are among the comfiest we've found at sea.

We like that there's a variety of inclusive shore excursions and that they're not limited to city tours by coach or foot -- some are day long trips that take you deeper into the destination. Where it feels Regent has not achieved "Luxury Perfected" is the entertainment, which can at times feel a little bland.

There's a nightly performance in the ship's Constellation Theater which ranges from a musical-style show to a stand-up comedy. We'd like to see some improvement in the overall quality of the production shows and some extra daytime activities on the program.

If a jam-packed schedule of activities and entertainment is a top priority for you, or if you prefer a more pared back style of luxury, Seven Seas Splendor is probably not the ship for you. If you enjoy all-out glamor and over-the-top features, such as designer dinnerware and acres of marble, with what is arguably the best dining at sea, you'll love this ship.