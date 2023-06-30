  • Write a Review
Seven Seas Splendor Review

5.0 / 5.0
30 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

The all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Splendor is a beautiful ship, but has Regent Seven Seas achieved "Luxury Perfected" -- its daring tagline for its new vessel? Nearly identical to Seven Seas Explorer, with just a few subtle nuances, Seven Seas Splendor is certainly the perfect size for a luxury ship with distinguished spaces at every turn.

From imposing crystal chandeliers to tactile artwork and memorable tableware, each venue on Seven Seas Splendor is exquisitely designed, and there's a cohesive feeling of luxury in each space. The ship's dining is the height of gastronomy at sea. Featuring a solid variety of pan-Asian, French, modern European, Italian and American fare, no matter where you eat, you can expect truly outstanding food and some excellent drinks onboard -- all of which are included. Service is excellent, too, though not yet intuitive.

Suites are stunning and offer some of the largest spaces at sea. We especially love cabins with beds facing the balcony, which means you can wake up to sea views. The Elite Slumber Beds that feature in all cabins are among the comfiest we've found at sea.

We like that there's a variety of inclusive shore excursions and that they're not limited to city tours by coach or foot -- some are day long trips that take you deeper into the destination. Where it feels Regent has not achieved "Luxury Perfected" is the entertainment, which can at times feel a little bland.

There's a nightly performance in the ship's Constellation Theater which ranges from a musical-style show to a stand-up comedy. We'd like to see some improvement in the overall quality of the production shows and some extra daytime activities on the program.

If a jam-packed schedule of activities and entertainment is a top priority for you, or if you prefer a more pared back style of luxury, Seven Seas Splendor is probably not the ship for you. If you enjoy all-out glamor and over-the-top features, such as designer dinnerware and acres of marble, with what is arguably the best dining at sea, you'll love this ship.

Pros

Outstanding dining; favorable passenger-to-crew ratio; gorgeous suites in many categories

Cons

Theater productions require some fine tuning; programing slows in the evening

Bottom Line

Perfectly sized elegant ship, with outstanding cuisine and wellness offering

About

Passengers: 750
Crew: 551
Passenger to Crew: 1.36:1
Launched: 2020
Shore Excursions: 1778

Sails To

Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, South America, Eastern Caribbean, British Isles & Western Europe, Western Mediterranean, Africa, Canada & New England

Sails From

Copenhagen, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Miami, Buenos Aires, San Juan, Barbados, Callao, Lima, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Stockholm, Cape Town, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Reykjavik, Oslo, Lisbon, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Istanbul, Haifa, Montreal, Manhattan, Boston

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • All meals, including dining in all of the ship's specialty restaurants

  • All drinks, including wine, Champagne, cocktails, spirits, beer, soda, water, coffee, tea and sports drinks

  • All gratuities

  • Entertainment in the Constellation Theater

  • Wi-Fi

  • Unlimited shore excursions

  • Use of the spa's hydrothermal suite

  • Economy-class airfare for domestic flights and business-class airfare for international flights for U.S. passengers

  • Use of the thermal suite, regardless of whether you have booked a spa treatment

  • A concierge staff available to anyone 24 hours a day

  • Tea, coffee and specialty coffee

  • Use of the outdoor Sports Deck, including the putting green, paddle tennis, shuffleboard and bocce

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Spa treatments

  • Culinary Arts Kitchen classes

  • Premium shore excursions

  • Cigars purchased in the Connoisseur Club

  • Items purchased in the Boutique

Fellow Passengers

Passengers on Seven Seas Splendor skew toward 60 plus. Most passengers are from North American and Australian, with some from the U.K. Most Regent Seven Seas passengers are not new to cruising and have sailed with the line before. Seven Seas Splendor is not geared toward young families with children -- the ship has no kids' clubs, though some light programing is offered during the school holidays. The ship is ideally suited to couples and multigenerational groups (i.e., families with grown-up children). Passengers are wealthy and typically very well-traveled.

All announcements are in English.

Seven Seas Splendor Dress Code

Daytime: During the day, casual resort-style is common. On the pool deck, swimwear is the norm, though it's not permitted indoors. Women tend to wear casual clothing, such as shorts and T-shirts or blouses, capris, jeans, dresses or skirts indoors, while men opt for jeans, slacks or shorts paired with T-shirts or polo shirts.

Evening: The norm is elegant casual -- think country club chic -- including skirts or slacks with blouses or stylish tops, pant suits or dresses for women; slacks and collared shirts for men. Cruises of 16 nights or more will include two optional formal nights, where elegant casual is also appropriate, especially on the final night of the cruise.

Not permitted: Jeans, T-shirts, swimwear, baseball caps, shorts and tennis shoes are not allowed in any public area after 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Regent.

More about Seven Seas Splendor

Where does Seven Seas Splendor sail from?

Seven Seas Splendor departs from Copenhagen, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Miami, Buenos Aires, San Juan, Barbados, Callao, Lima, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Stockholm, Cape Town, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Reykjavik, Oslo, Lisbon, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Istanbul, Haifa, Montreal, Manhattan, and Boston

Where does Seven Seas Splendor sail to?

Seven Seas Splendor cruises to Copenhagen, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Invergordon (Inverness), Kirkwall, Belfast, Greenock (Glasgow), Liverpool, Waterford, St. Peter Port (Guernsey), Southampton, Venice, Ancona, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Rhodes, Bodrum, Kusadasi, Syros, Athens (Piraeus), Istanbul, Izmir, Mykonos, Argostoli (Kefalonia), Taormina (Messina), Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), Barcelona, Lanzarote, La Palma, St. Maarten, San Juan, Miami, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Santo Tomas de Castilla, Roatan, Puerto Limon, Lima, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Santos (Sao Paulo), Ilha Grande, Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, Curacao, Bonaire, Scarborough, St. Vincent, Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Barbados, Port of Spain (Trinidad), Dominica, St. Barts, Antigua, Martinique, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Santiago (Valparaiso), Puerto Montt, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta del Este, Key West, St. Thomas, Nassau, Bordeaux, Bilbao, La Coruna, Porto (Leixoes), Lisbon, Gibraltar, Grenada, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Marseille, Saint-Tropez, Monaco (Monte Carlo), Florence (Livorno), Split, Koper, King's Wharf, Seville, La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Villefranche, Toulon, Palamos, Skagen, Visby, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, Rostock (Warnemunde), Gdansk (Warsaw), Klaipeda, Riga, Cape Town, Walvis Bay, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Richards Bay, Tenerife, Ibiza, Portofino, Malta (Valletta), Santorini, Sorrento, Cannes, Malaga, Tangier, Ferrol, Akureyri, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Mangalore, Bergen, Stavanger, Oslo, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Paris, Brugge (Bruges), Cherbourg, Saint-Malo, Falmouth, Alesund, Flam, Trondheim, Molde, Newcastle (England), Holyhead, Cobh (Cork), La Rochelle-La Pallice, Crete (Heraklion), Catania, Salerno, Agadir, Portland (Maine), Thessaloniki, Limassol, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Cairo (Port Said), Alexandria, Katakolon (Olympia), Tunis (La Goulette), Cartagena (Colombia), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Casablanca, Valencia, Positano (Amalfi), Palermo (Sicily), Skiathos, Cesme, Madeira (Funchal), Ponta Delgada, Corner Brook, Quebec City, Montreal, Sydney (Australia), Halifax, Saint John (New Brunswick), Boston, New York (Manhattan), Newport, Bar Harbor, Cozumel, Colon (Cristobal), Ilhabela, Elba, Geiranger, Gothenburg, Corsica (Ajaccio), and Skjolden

How much does it cost to go on Seven Seas Splendor?

Cruises on Seven Seas Splendor start from $4,399 per person.
Seven Seas Splendor Cruiser Reviews

SHOULD BE 4.7

CONCLUSION: The Seven Seas Splendor is a beautiful ship and the service is excellent. The food is terrific and the experience is luxurious all around.Read More
Uberic21

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Great cruise

Itinerary - We wanted to do a TA and knew we could have some rough seas.Read More
Gpilon

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Another enjoyable cruise on Regent

We were on the Seven Seas Splendor for 11 nights beginning January 21, 2023 from MIami.Read More
funcruzer1

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Great cruise on the Splendor! Our first Regent cruise.

If you haven’t tried Regent, you definitely should; and if you haven’t tried the Splendor, you definitely should!Read More
CruiserFromMaine

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

