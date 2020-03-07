My wife and I have been on Reflection, Equinox, and Summit, and Millennium looked almost as nice as the Reflection after being revolutionized in June of 2020. There were only 600 guest on board and by day three most of the crew greeted us by our last name with a friendly and warm welcome. All of the crew was excited to see returning guest for the first time in fifteen months, were always happy ...
Overall, I give it a B+.
Celebrity Refreshed means updates to the skin. The bones remain old. Our carpet was new but the phone in the room looks like the original. My wife got locked out on the balcony. I also heard the couple we were sitting next to at dinner have the same thing happen to them.
Service was just incredible. The best we've ever experienced. The staff were obviously happy to ...
We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to this cruise.
I agree 100 percent with the two previous very positive reviews. The cruise was fantastic. It was a great way to see New Zealand.
The ship was kept very clean ...
We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for lunches and dinners. The hotel was in a great location. Highly recommend day trip to Waiheke Island (and we would stay overnight when we visit NZ again).
We travelled with another couple ...
We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving the airport. However apart from usual bag checks no other checks like temperature monitoring were being carried out at the airport. We were transferred to our central Auckland hotel ...
I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew.
However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...
We like New Zealand and decided that it would be a good way to go for a short cruise which started in Auckland and finished in Sydney. One of the selling points was that the ship was coming back to Sydney via Eden on the south Coast of NSW..
On the morning of embarkation in Auckland it was a fairly long process because of the corona virus scare - everyone had to have their temperature taken.. ...
Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding.
We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
This is a mixed review. First before I got some facts about our sailing some general comments. We are Elite Celebrity cruisers and chose this sailing and ship as it was last minute and our options were limited. Sailing out of Puerto Rico was wonderful for us (or so we thought) as we spent two lovely days wandering Old San Juan and going to the Bacardi facility for a tour.
Boarding the ...
It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!!
The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive.
I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...