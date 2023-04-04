7 Things You Can Find Only on Celebrity Cruise Ships

It's sometimes easy to forget just how much of a game-changer Celebrity Solstice -- the first in a series of five Solstice-class ships -- was when it launched in 2008.

The 2,850-passenger ship ripped up the rulebook with its numerous firsts at sea. Some of these ground-breaking firsts include a giant tree suspended in the atrium, a wine cellar taking center stage in the main dining room, a real grass lawn on the top deck, quirky, original art adorning the walls, and liberal use of Apple technology throughout.

Today, all of Celebrity's Solstice-class ships have been through a refit and still dazzle cruisers. Many of the innovations that have proven so popular on the line's newest ships have been retrofitted to Celebrity's older Millennium-class ships as well: Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit.

All this is to say that Celebrity Cruises' ships are not only enjoyable for all in countless ways but they're also exceptionally unique. Here are seven things you can only find on Celebrity cruise ships.