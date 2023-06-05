Solstice Class vs. Edge Class on Celebrity Cruises

Accommodations: Edge-class Has Infinite Balconies and More Suites

Cabins are fairly uniform across both classes, particularly when it comes to standard rooms. But the big difference between the two classes is found in the suites as well as new accommodation types in Edge class.

Solstice Class: Standard Cabin Category Selection

Cabin categories onboard the Solstice-class ships are your typical interior, oceanview, balcony, and suites. All are nicely appointed and offer all the creature comforts you may need while at sea. There are six suite categories, with guests having private access to The Retreat area and specialty restaurant Luminae.

Edge Class: Infinite Verandas, Solo Cabins, and New-to-Celebrity Suites

The Edge-class ships include several brand-new room categories with features that connect guests closer to the ocean. The most innovative - and an industry first - is the Edge Stateroom with Infinite Veranda, which has a floor-to-ceiling window spanning the entire width of the cabin. Two bi-fold doors separate the cabin and the “balcony area”, which has two chairs and a small table. At the touch of a button, the window slides down to bring in fresh air and sea breezes (you can adjust how much you want it open). In colder climes, the bi-fold doors and the window can be closed to create a lovely sunlit nook. This open-air balcony concept allows constant use of the balcony space even in inclement weather. And solo travelers can rejoice – a large number of these Edge Staterooms with Infinite Verandahs are designed for one (16 on Celebrity Edge, 24 on Celebrity Apex, and 32 on Celebrity Beyond and Ascent).

Edge-class ships have three more suite categories than Solstice class and all are stunning. Our top pick is the two-level Edge Villa with a loft bedroom, two full marble baths, a living room with a dining area, and a balcony that features an oversized private plunge pool. And for the ultimate splurge, book the two-bedroom Iconic Suites, each located above the bridge and measuring more than 5,000 square feet.

Because the Suite Class on Edge-class ships is larger, so is The Retreat. There is a much larger sun deck area (it even spans two levels on the Beyond and Ascent), and there is also a pool in addition to the hot tubs.