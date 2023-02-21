Best Cruises for Young Adults in Their 20s and 30s

Cruising is a great vacation option for young adults in their 20s and 30s. Modern cruise ships are active and fun, where nightlife and adventure readily converge -- and at palatable pricing, to boot. Younger travelers just need to know which cruise lines and itineraries will draw like-minded (and -aged) passengers

There are a few key search parameters young adults should consider. Shorter cruises of seven nights or less typically attract young couples and singles short on vacation time and budget. Look, too, for itineraries that are heavy on lively ports of call or incorporate overnight stays so that you can hit up the local nightlife. New kid on the block, Virgin Voayges, even have their own private beach club -- complete with DJs, pool parties and dancing all night.

Expedition cruises, though pricy, can also be appealing for travelers looking for nonstop action -- hiking, snorkeling, kayaking and more -- in off-the-beaten-path wilderness regions like the Amazon, the Arctic or Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands.

Look, too, for theme sailings, where a one-off niche itinerary might considerably skew the onboard demographic toward a younger cruiser. River cruise line AmaWaterways' wine-themed itineraries draw a good number of under-40s. Concert cruises and dance festivals like Sixth Man feature dozens of musicians on multiple stages and beach and pool parties to ensure young adult cruisers a pumping dance party all-sailing long.

Here are our top six picks for the all-around best cruises for 20- and 30-something young adults, listed by special interest: