10 Best Honeymoon Cruises

2. Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises offers a sophisticated onboard atmosphere and personal service at lower rates than the luxury lines. For top amenities and service, book a Retreat cabin, which comes with a private butler and access to an exclusive lounge and suite restaurant.

If you're avid spa-goers, spring for an AquaClass cabin, with in-room wellness amenities and exclusive access to the chic specialty restaurant Blu as well as the spa's relaxation room and Persian garden thermal suite. Concierge Class provides access to nightly canapes, priority boarding, pillow menus and more, without the full cost of booking a suite.

Celebrity offers three celebration packages that can be ordered to commemorate your honeymoon. The Classic package includes a bottle of wine, flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries, while Deluxe includes Champagne, in-cabin breakfast with mimosas, fresh flowers, a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries and your choice of a personalized cake.

The Premium package includes everything from the Deluxe package, except the flowers are red roses, the Champagne is Dom Perignon, and you also get reservations for two at one of the specialty restaurants onboard. Or kick your honeymoon off right with the Premier Pass package, which includes priority boarding; a bottle of Veuve Cliquot; Wi-Fi for two devices; an Inside Access tour and Officer's Lunch for two; and a wine pairing for two. You also get a bag of laundry per stateroom, which means you don't have to worry about the little things.