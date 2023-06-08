1. Kid-Friendly Cruises on Royal Caribbean International

Best Royal Caribbean Ships for Kids

Anthem of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas

Why Royal Caribbean Ships Are Great for Kids

Whether you’re traveling with a toddler or a teenager, Royal Caribbean is one of the top family cruise lines around. The cruise line's largest ships are the best Royal Caribbean vessels for kids of all ages, as well as for multigenerational family groups.

You’ll be hard-pressed to ever feel bored during a Royal Caribbean family cruise. The line’s Oasis-class ships have an impressive selection of family-friendly activities and entertainment -- multiple pools, a 3D theater, rock-climbing walls, ice-skating rink, two FlowRider surf simulators, a zipline and parades in the indoor promenade, as well as a beloved Royal Caribbean kids' program.

The cruise line’s newest Oasis-class ships -- Wonder of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas -- feature even more kid-friendly extras. That includes the Ultimate Abyss slide, a 10-story light-and-sound filled drop that ends at the Boardwalk (children must be at least 43 inches tall to slide). The entrance is through the open jaws of a massive anglerfish -- probably the most terrifying part of the whole ordeal, as the ride is over in a matter of seconds.

Anthem of the Seas has a more sophisticated vibe, but many of its attractions are great for families. They include the SeaPlex (featuring bumper cars, roller skating, video games and more), the first skydiving simulator at sea, and the North Star, a London Eye-esque ride that takes passengers in a glass capsule 300 feet above the ocean.

There's also the stunning aft theater, Two70, with performances that showcase the ship's mind-blowing technology.

Adults-only solariums are perfect for parents and grandparents, and there are a plethora of dining and evening entertainment options.

With nursery care and after-hours fun in the kids' clubs, grownup time is easy to book in the evenings while kids play or sleep. (Voyager- and Freedom-class ships are also great choices when it comes to kids and cruises.)

The Royal Caribbean Kids' Club

Royal Caribbean family cruise packages include free daytime and early evening access to its popular kids’ clubs. A sizable amount of real estate is dedicated to them, with separate areas for toddlers, kids and tweens/teens.

You'll also find a theater, arts and crafts workshop, science lab, video arcade and the Scratch DJ Academy (not on Anthem of the Seas).

The Royal Tots and Royal Babies programs provide interactive classes and activities (when children are accompanied by a parent) for children from 6 months to 36 months old. Drop-off babysitting services and toddler-friendly play spaces are also available.

The Adventure Ocean play spaces cater to Aquanauts (ages 3 to 5), Explorers (6 to 8) and Voyagers (9 to 11). Tweens and teens (12 to 17) have their Living Room coffeehouse-style hangout and Fuel disco.

You can rest assured knowing that your children are in good hands because the Royal Caribbean kids' program counselors are some of the friendliest and most engaging in the business.

Additional Royal Caribbean Kid-Friendly Features

Royal Caribbean offers affordable family cruises, with a Royal Caribbean kids sail free program and other discounts on third and fourth passengers appearing occasionally throughout the year.

Onboard the ships, plenty of family cabins and loft suites mean room for the family to spread out. There's even a Royal Family cabin that sleeps eight, and Symphony of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas’ Ultimate Family Suite with a two-deck slide, LEGO wall and games aplenty.

More than two-dozen dining options, including casual eateries like a hot dog joint and a New York-style pizza joint, as well as a variety of upscale specialty restaurants, meaning no taste is overlooked.

Johnny Rockets, the 1950s-style luncheonette, is always a kid magnet (and parents think it's pretty cool, too). Excellent Broadway-style shows in the evenings will keep the older crowd engaged, while parades and ice skating shows will "wow" the whole family. The spa offers special treatments for teens.