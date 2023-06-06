Alchemy Bar on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

If you're looking for some "cocktail therapy," the Alchemy Bar on Carnival cruise ships should be your destination. This cocktail bar with a pharmacy theme serves up mixed drinks with creative ingredients to cruisers who like a little style with their substance.
Carnival's Alchemy Bar looks like an old-timey pharmacy with mysteriously labeled drawers and shelves behind the bar, which sports corked glass bottles and vials, hardback books and even phrenology models. Bartenders are specially trained mixologists who wear white lab coats and create cocktails using herbs, infused vodkas and fresh juices. (A good percentage of drinks involve some ingredient, like rosemary or cinnamon, being burned with a lighter.)
Drinks are divided into categories, such as Passion Potions, Energizing Elixirs, Relief for What Ails and the Medicine Cabinet. "Zero-proof elixirs" (aka nonalcoholic drinks) are also available. While well stocked with cucumbers, elderflower liqueur and chipotle pineapple syrup, the Alchemy Bar does not supply soda or a blender, so you'll have to look elsewhere for some standard cruise ship drinks. If you're feeling daring, you can fill out a "prescription" to devise your own cocktail; if you're more indecisive, order a flight of four martinis off an abbreviated menu.
The Alchemy Bar is especially popular before dinner -- specifically on ships where it's located near the dining room entrance -- but is a favorite throughout the evening. Waits can be long at rush times because only a few bartenders on the ship are trained to work at this bar.
Note: This is a sample menu and is subject to change by ship and itinerary.
Drinks are $10.95, with a 15 percent gratuity automatically added on top. Drinks at the Alchemy Bar are covered under Carnival's Cheers drinks package.
Carnival's Alchemy Bar is available on the following ships:
Carnival Breeze
Carnival Conquest Carnival Dream
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Elation
Carnival Fascination
Carnival Freedom
Carnival Glory
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Imagination
Carnival Inspiration
Carnival Legend
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Magic
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Panorama
Carnival Pride
Carnival Sensation
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunshine
Carnival Valor
Carnival Vista