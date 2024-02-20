Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

242 Reviews
National Geographic Orion

About Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

If you're seeking a voyage to discover nature with a small group of like-minded enthusiasts, Lindblad Expeditions' adventure voyages will doubtless fit the bill. Equally satisfying are the line's cultural cruises in the Mediterranean, the Baltic, West Africa and the British Isles.

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Lindblad Expeditions cruise ships?

The median age of people traveling with Lindblad is 65, although you'll find people in their 30s and 40s on just about every trip. Lindblad also has a strong commitment to families and believes that families traveling together build relationships and educate future generations about how to care for the planet. As such, the line welcomes children on all expeditions, though families are more common during the summer months, thanks to the line's family-focused National Geographic Global Explorers program available on Galapagos and Alaska sailings.

Ninety percent of Lindblad cruisers are U.S. residents, most are affluent and all are well educated and committed to the environment.

Do I have to dress up on a Lindblad Expeditions cruise?

No, there is no dress code on Lindblad and passengers wear casual, comfortable clothing that works best for the destination where they are sailing.

Is everything free on Lindblad Expeditions cruises?

Fares for Lindblad Expeditions' cruises include all shore excursions, except for scuba diving (when available), where a surcharge covers the equipment and the services of a certified dive master. The fares also include the use of onboard equipment, such as snorkel gear, kayaks and paddle-boards. Other inclusions: nonalcoholic beverages, wine and beer at dinner and during the happy-hour recap each evening. Hotels and meals on land may be included depending on the itinerary.

Extra fees include Wi-Fi, crew gratuities (except on select ships) and alcohol outside of dinner and happy hour, though this last one may be included on specific ships.

What are Lindblad Expeditions's most popular activities?

Forget nightlife and onboard entertainment: Lindblad cruisers gladly start the day with an early shipwide wake-up call and then spend their day climbing in and out of kayaks and Zodiacs to make landings in some of the most remote places in the world, or snorkeling and diving with an abundance of marine life around them. (Some destinations are a little less intense, with expeditions to the Baltic and the British Isles, for instance, to explore the cultural side of the area that is often ignored in quick one-day port calls.)

Kids love the Global Explorers program, which lets them do things like earn a Zodiac "driver's license."

Why go with Lindblad Expeditions?

  • Discover nature with a small group of like-minded enthusiasts
  • Worldwide itineraries include the Galapagos, Arctic and Antarctica
  • Evening entertainment: stargazing, slideshows, naturalist talks

Best for: Active people who are passionate about nature and looking for serious exploration with experts

Not for: Travelers who prioritize room service, TVs and lavish production shows over the destination they're visiting

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Best Trip Ever

I had never been on a cruise and am delighted that the Lindblad/NatGeo trip on Seabird was my first.The educational parts of the trip made the trip!
User Avatar
Chrisbeee

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 59s

Whale Encounters in the Baja

We had several excursions captained by native people who took us close to Gray whales in the Magdalena Bay.) We encountered unique native plants; cacti, grasses, trees and shrubs of many varieties.
User Avatar
Stephen Carter

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 67s

A week in paradise

It is a whole new level, another world opens when you cruise the Galapagos Islands on board National Geographic Islander II.Come live it on board Lindblad & National Geographic cruise in Galapagos.
User Avatar
Jessica Gallo

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 49s

A wildlife expedition not a cruise

If you love adventure, learning and some ability leveled activity then this trip is for you.Knowledgeable expedition leaders, photographers and presenters are the value added to this trip.
User Avatar
Lilive and learn

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 74s

