Who goes on Lindblad Expeditions cruise ships?

The median age of people traveling with Lindblad is 65, although you'll find people in their 30s and 40s on just about every trip. Lindblad also has a strong commitment to families and believes that families traveling together build relationships and educate future generations about how to care for the planet. As such, the line welcomes children on all expeditions, though families are more common during the summer months, thanks to the line's family-focused National Geographic Global Explorers program available on Galapagos and Alaska sailings.

Ninety percent of Lindblad cruisers are U.S. residents, most are affluent and all are well educated and committed to the environment.