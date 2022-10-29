Paul Gauguin Cruises

323 Reviews
Paul Gauguin

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises has one ship: the eponymous Paul Gauguin. The 330-passenger, 19,200-ton luxury ship was custom-built in 1997 for cruising the waters of the South Pacific and has been the longest continually operating year-round upscale ship in the region.

  • More about Paul Gauguin Cruises

  • Who goes on Paul Gauguin Cruises cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Paul Gauguin Cruises cruise?

We found you 21 cruises

Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

14 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

10 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

11 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Australia & Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Paul Gauguin Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Paul Gauguin Cruises cruise ships?

Paul Gauguin's passengers are mostly in the 45 to 65 age range, well-traveled and active professionals, though you'll find a fair number of younger honeymooners as well. The ship attracts mostly couples, except in summer and during school vacations, when the ship sees families and multigenerational groups: adult siblings with children, parents with adult children, three generations, etc.

Do I have to dress up on a Paul Gauguin Cruises cruise?

Not during the day, and even at night, men are never required to wear a tie onboard Paul Gauguin. By day, cruisers stick to casual wear, although bathrobes and bathing suits are prohibited in the restaurants and lounges, and shirts and shoes are required in all public areas.

After 6 p.m. the rule is country club casual or elegant resort wear, with no shorts, T-shirts, casual jeans (frayed or with holes), baseball caps, flip-flops or Crocs permitted in the restaurants or lounges. Men do often wear jackets to the Captain's Welcome Reception, but it's not required.

Is everything free on Paul Gauguin Cruises cruises?

No, but it's quite an inclusive package with even round trip airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco included (unless you opt for a cruise-only fare). Also included are round trip airport transfers, gratuities, all meals in any of the three dining venues, room service and most beverages, including select wines and spirits, beers, soft drinks, bottled water and hot beverages. In-room refrigerators are replenished daily with soft drinks, beer and bottled water.

All shipboard entertainment and presentations by onboard experts are complimentary, as are water sports, including kayaking and paddle-boarding from the ship's marina or beaches at which the ship anchors. The Moana Explorer Program for families is free, along with use of the line's secluded beach in Bora Bora, with bar service, volleyball and snorkeling, in addition to a day on Motu Mahana.

What will cost you extra is shore excursions, Wi-Fi, treatments in the Deep Nature Spa, scuba classes, premium wines and champagnes, laundry and any purchases in the onboard shop.

What are Paul Gauguin Cruises’s most popular activities?

Experiencing the South Pacific is really the name of the game here, and besides the shore excursions, cruisers explore with the complimentary waters ports -- kayaks, snorkeling gear, windsurfing and more -- from the ship's marina or on the idyllic beaches. Many take advantage of the PADI Scuba Diving programs. A highlight of every French Polynesia sailing (and the embodiment of everyone's South Pacific fantasy) is a full day at the private island retreat Motu Mahana, off the coast of Taha'a.

Why go with Paul Gauguin Cruises?

  • Unusual and exciting shore excursions.
  • All-inclusive fares cover drinks, tips and watersports.
  • Romantic atmosphere is perfect for honeymooners.

Best for: Romantics, honeymooners, families and anyone who is enchanted with Tahiti

Not for: Passengers who are wheelchair users: there is only one accessible stateroom onboard

Paul Gauguin Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Truly Amazing and our Favorite Cruise Ever!

Every day they offered Polynesian dance lessons and local crafts on deck 8 at La Palette.One of our favorite days was Motu Mahana where we spent the full day.Read More
User Avatar
SueD22

many10+ Cruises

Age 66s

Paul Gauguin 10 Night Cruise

The Motu near Taha'a was also a great day and the staff of Paul Gauguin excelled themselves.The Paul Gauguin is a smaller cruise ship which enables it to go places where the large vessels can't.Read More
User Avatar
Straddy

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 69s

Trip of a lifetime

1/2 4x4 interior tour with Ia Ora Na Tahiti Beautiful tour with waterfalls eels and best introduction to Tahiti before European conquest I feel that Tahiti is overlooked by many since many are most interested in Moorea(which is wonderful) but this island is overlooked Day 3.air conditioned bus got great pictures Day 10 Papeete They brought on award-winning dance troup for the last night Day 11 IC Tahiti 2 nights post-cruise enjoyed this lovely resort.Read More
User Avatar
Dropout

few6-10 Cruises

Age 68s

Exceeded all expectations

There are also many others including Phillip, Manny, Norman and of course Anthony (the booze man:-)) If you are looking for a cruise where you are treated special every minute of the day, don’t look any further!We met up with Ryan, the headwaiter at Le Etoile (their French restaurant) and not only did he assure us our food choice would be provided but literally met us every meal and supervised and sometimes served our vegan choices which were amazing.Read More
User Avatar
Raninsac

many10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Related Cruises

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin

316 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.