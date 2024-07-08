Is everything free on AmaWaterways cruises?

In all destinations, AmaWaterways offers free Wi-Fi, coffee, tea and bottled water, and in Europe, Vietnam and Cambodia, a complimentary shore excursion is provided in each port. In Africa all excursions are included in the fare.

On all European river cruises (except Portugal), there is complimentary sparkling wine and juices at breakfast, and beer, soft drinks and unlimited wines at lunch and dinner, plus a cocktail hour with complimentary wine, beer and spirits. These same cruises provide free bikes and helmets for independent use in port.

In Vietnam and Cambodia, cruisers have complimentary soft drinks, juices, house brand spirits, local beers, filtered coffee and tea during the cruise, with free flowing wine with lunch and dinner onboard and bottled water, replenished daily.

In Africa complimentary wine and beer is served with all lunch and dinners onboard.

Gratuities, laundry, spa and beauty services and some shore excursions carry an additional fee, as do premium alcoholic beverages and drinks outside of meal times.