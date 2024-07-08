AmaWaterways Cruises

916 Reviews
AmaKristina ship exterior

About AmaWaterways Cruises

Premium river cruise line offers solid inclusions, more active shore excursions than most, as well as wine theme cruises.

  • More about AmaWaterways

  • Who goes on AmaWaterways cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a AmaWaterways cruise?

AmaWaterways Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on AmaWaterways cruise ships?

Most passengers are North Americans, though a good share come from Australia and the U.K. Most are in the 50-plus range, and are well-educated and active. AmaWaterways attracts solo travelers and couples, and recent ships draw families and multigenerational groups with stateroom designs accommodating multiple passengers.

Do I have to dress up on a AmaWaterways cruise?

A little bit, particularly in Europe where, in general, the dress code is country club casual, with cruisers turning up the notch a bit for the captain's night and farewell dinner, showing up dressed as they would be for a fine restaurant.

In Southeast Asia, the line urges cruisers to travel lighter with smart casual clothing for the welcome and farewell dinners, and in Africa the rule is casual throughout.

Is everything free on AmaWaterways cruises?

In all destinations, AmaWaterways offers free Wi-Fi, coffee, tea and bottled water, and in Europe, Vietnam and Cambodia, a complimentary shore excursion is provided in each port. In Africa all excursions are included in the fare.

On all European river cruises (except Portugal), there is complimentary sparkling wine and juices at breakfast, and beer, soft drinks and unlimited wines at lunch and dinner, plus a cocktail hour with complimentary wine, beer and spirits. These same cruises provide free bikes and helmets for independent use in port.

In Vietnam and Cambodia, cruisers have complimentary soft drinks, juices, house brand spirits, local beers, filtered coffee and tea during the cruise, with free flowing wine with lunch and dinner onboard and bottled water, replenished daily.

In Africa complimentary wine and beer is served with all lunch and dinners onboard.

Gratuities, laundry, spa and beauty services and some shore excursions carry an additional fee, as do premium alcoholic beverages and drinks outside of meal times.

What are AmaWaterways’s most popular activities?

The destinations visited are the main draw for cruises on an Ama sailing, and passengers take advantage of shore excursions that range from Gentle to Active Walker groups; there's even a concentrated Late Starter option for people who want to sleep in but still see key tour highlights. In Europe there are also guided bicycle and hiking tours in some cities along the way.

While sailing, wine tastings and lectures draw a crowd, and when nothing is on the schedule, cruisers are just as happy to relax on deck or in the lounge and watch the scenery go by or read. Some afternoons local cultural groups come onboard to perform and share their heritage.

AmaWaterways has found that many of its passengers want active pursuits onboard, so the line established a wellness program onboard. Passengers do relax in the lounges, but they also show up for stretch sessions, yoga, cardio/core strengthening, resistance band workouts and circuit training.

There are quite a few reasons to be in your stateroom, too; the line's Entertainment-On-Demand system not only provides high-speed internet access but also movies, music and English language TV stations.

Why go with AmaWaterways?

  • River cruises in Europe, Africa and Asia
  • Semi-inclusive cruise fares
  • Some ships have family-friendly cabins

Best for: Wine-lovers, foodies, wellness enthusiasts and families

Not for: Travelers who depend on wheelchairs

AmaWaterways Cruises Cruiser Reviews

AMAzing trip

Overall the cruise, the boat, the crew, and the excursions were all amazing and we would love to sail on AMA again.The food on the boat was good.Read More
User Avatar
Tropical Isles

many10+ Cruises

Age 54s

Loved Lake Como and the Rhine!

Great boat, food, tours and staff.The Imperale hotel was lovely and again the staff and accommodations were great.Read More
User Avatar
Lsugal84

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 63s

Great Cruise on the AMACerto

They are a great company to cruise with, most things we would rate as excellent to exceptional.We recently had a great cruise with AMA Waterways on the AMACerto for their Tulip Time cruise.Read More
User Avatar
NSTraveller2

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 66s

Regrettable Experience in "Cruising" All Around

In one meal, I asked for the pork (blood rare) to be cooked a bit more, and [name withheld-2] came out with what looked like a burnt offering and literally stood over me - not taking "no" for an answer - until I took a small byte.Third time was no charm, as he brought me yet another one overdone, at which point I gave up and told him it was fine - the only way to make him go away.Read More
User Avatar
Steve Moose

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 74s

