The last comedy show just ended, you're a few gin martinis in and the dance floor is calling your name. Where do you go for trendy music and an upbeat atmosphere?

Every mainstream cruise line has a nightclub or designated dancing area onboard its ships, but not all of them can keep passengers Cupid Shuffling, Percolating and rolling their hips like Shakira until the wee hours of the morning. Onboard nightclubs run the gamut from flashy discos to top-deck dance parties, while DJs typically spin hip-hop and electronic dance music, mixed with disco throwbacks and other genres. Picture some of the more stylish nightclubs you've seen on land, and you'll get the idea of the cruise ship version, which often plays around with themes and fun decor. Depending on the ship, you might even luck out with a view.

If you long to dance, it's probably more important to pick the right itinerary than the right ship; the best nightclub can't counteract the exhaustion you get from back-to-back days of hardcore sightseeing. But if we had to choose, the following clubs are our favorites at sea. If you plan to sail on one of these ships -- be you clubbing fiend or wallflower -- make sure you pack your dancing shoes.