1. Solo Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Lines is one of the best lines for solo cruisers for many reasons, though its extensive inventory of single cruise cabins put it ahead of the pack. NCL's single cabins -- which it calls studios -- are featured on many of its newest ships. Norwegian Epic was the first ship to add studios and has the most -- 128 -- but other ships have followed suit. Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway have 59 studio cabins; Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore each have 82 studio units. Four studios also can be found on Pride of America, perfect for solos looking for a Norwegian cruise in Hawaii.

A full-sized bed, flatscreen TV and private bathroom are all packed into these up-to-100-square-foot accommodations. Although all studios on Norwegian cruises are inside cabins, some have windows that look out onto corridors. Studio cabins on Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore have virtual portholes that stream ocean views. Four different colors of ambient lighting jazz up the solo rooms.

The biggest perk of booking Norwegian's single rooms, however, is access to an exclusive, shared social space called the Studio Complex and Lounge. (It's not available on NCL's Pride of America, but studio occupants do have access to a shared living room space.) It's a sleek common area with its own large-screen TVs, coffee-making facilities, a bartender at certain times of the day and daily hosted pre-dinner gatherings.

NCL Solo Cruise Pricing: Studios on Norwegian cruises are priced for one; all other cabins come with single supplements up to 100 percent over standard per person double-occupancy fares.