Bordeaux Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
50 reviews

1-10 of 50 Bordeaux Cruise Reviews

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Africa

User Avatar
NCgo19girl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to tour the wine châteauxs & had not been to this part of France. If you stay in the center of town, it is very easy to walk everywhere. There are lot’s of restaurants, cafes, & shops along with historic areas & museums. It is on the La Garonne River & has a beautiful long river walk. The trolley is easy to ride. ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
redhook82
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Great shopping and running - the bridges route is 4.4 miles of paths. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
VixTrix
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Bordeaux itself is a lovely city, but you don't get to see much of it until the end of the cruise ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SNEEME
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Informative with ample tastings paired with small plates of food ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SNEEME
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Tips from tour guide Astride lead us to some wonderful shopping and dining options ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Review for Braemar to Europe - All

User Avatar
Nitropodder
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great destination. A very nice vibrant city with Braemar in the perfect parking spot. Again, NOT ENOUGH TIME here. Overnight should give you 2 full days, you really need them here. Leaving early morning the second day before the shops even opened was just a waste. ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Biba9876
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We didnot go into Bordeaux but went on the shuttle to the nearest town (name escapes me now) but really pretty, a lovely walk with lots of shops and a gorgeous beach. ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
steve1962cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Probably my mistake for not researching this and a bit disappointing as we were looking forward to going until we realised it was a 2 hour bus journey each way and very expensive Princess excursion. As there were 4 of us we just went to the local town which was very pleasant ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
mel-supercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

2 hour each way journey and remortgage the house to be able to afford their price for a bus ride, you have got to be kidding. Instead we took the free shuttle service to the local town which was very pleasant ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Housie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Some interesting sites but a public holiday when we were there so limiting. Did some good wine tasting. Could walk in from the ship on the first day. Second day ship moved so stayed on board. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

