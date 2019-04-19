We wanted to tour the wine châteauxs & had not been to this part of France.
If you stay in the center of town, it is very easy to walk everywhere. There are lot’s of restaurants, cafes, & shops along with historic areas & museums. It is on the La Garonne River & has a beautiful long river walk. The trolley is easy to ride. ...
Great destination. A very nice vibrant city with Braemar in the perfect parking spot.
Again, NOT ENOUGH TIME here. Overnight should give you 2 full days, you really need them here. Leaving early morning the second day before the shops even opened was just a waste.
Probably my mistake for not researching this and a bit disappointing as we were looking forward to going until we realised it was a 2 hour bus journey each way and very expensive Princess excursion. As there were 4 of us we just went to the local town which was very pleasant ...
2 hour each way journey and remortgage the house to be able to afford their price for a bus ride, you have got to be kidding.
Instead we took the free shuttle service to the local town which was very pleasant ...