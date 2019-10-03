We’ve always wanted to tour the Bordeaux region of France. When we found that there were river cruises being offered for that very purpose, we believed there could be no better way to learn more about Bordeaux wines and appellations than by going on a cruise ship. We chose the Scenic “Flavours of Bordeaux” cruise because we had been on a Scenic river cruise once before and loved the way they cared ...
We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed.
The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place.
The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
I have done this cruise before. The only way to describe it is "marvelous." The itinerary is filled with great moments. The Chateaus, the wine tastings, the scenery. The crew on the ship was outstanding. They couldn't do enough to please you.
Special thanks to the cruise manager Ioana . The Chef's table dinner was delicious. I had the pleasure of having the dinner with Ioana and Captain ...
We are ocean cruisers and have been cruising for a number of years. When our cruise on Windstar canceled we decided we still wanted to travel. So we did some research and found this river cruise which visited the Bordeaux Region. Checked Scenics' reviews very happy with what we read and decided to book it! The idea of it being ALL inclusive was very attractive as well. Riding eBikes and wine ...
Embarkation went smoothly and quick as well as disembarkation, everybody knows what to do and where to send you.
The ship is exactly the right size with the perfect amount of people. The attention to deatils and to have us, the passengers always happy and doing something is great.
The tours are superb, and since we did The Taste of Bourdeaux, the Chateaus and vineyards we visited were ...
Scenic was going to a place we wanted to go at a time we wanted to holiday and we got a good offer from ROL.
The cruise was good overall, but the senior chef was inconsistent. He didn’t understand French cheeses and how they should be stored and served. All consommé soups were very poor. We talked to the chef about it and he said it was because he wasn’t encouraged to use salt! Later a ‘tarte ...
Our first river cruise and headed into it blindly. One can research cabin sizes, services, costs as much as they like but in the end how did our complete package do? Rather well indeed. At 54 and 65 we were close to being the youngest people on board. This was a shock initially and more so as over 85+ year olds slowly started to come aboard using wheelchairs and crutches and walkers. But the ...
We are wine lovers and had heard about this from friends. Scenic puts the L in Luxury! Every detail is taken care of and and every request is met as part of the service. Staff are amazing, the ship is beautiful, and the activities are top notch! The dining is 5 star, with excellent wine pairings to accompany the meal selections. It really is all inclusive — you would be hard pressed to include ...
We chose this cruise because we enjoyed our previous Scenic cruise in 2018 from Budapest to Amsterdam, and because we wanted to visit the Bordeaux area and then take advantage of the cruise extension to Madrid.
It was a very memorable experience: the food was excellent, the service outstanding and the excursions were very interesting and efficiently run.
All the crew were friendly and ...
We’d never been to France and a wine cruise sounded like it would be fun. We were traveling with friends and met new ones.
The staff is outstanding! Wonderful attention to even the smallest details.
We would especially like to thank our butler Armin(and Victor). Bart in the dining room and Martina and Patrice in the lounge were always smiling and very attentive.
We had lovely massages as ...