We’ve always wanted to tour the Bordeaux region of France. When we found that there were river cruises being offered for that very purpose, we believed there could be no better way to learn more about Bordeaux wines and appellations than by going on a cruise ship. We chose the Scenic “Flavours of Bordeaux” cruise because we had been on a Scenic river cruise once before and loved the way they cared ...
My wife and I took our first Viking river cruise in 2019, primarily because we kept hearing how wonderful Viking was from friends and neighbors. In fact, the trip was as good as we hoped it would be.
This time, not so much.
I don't know to what extent Covid made an impact on staffing issues at cruise lines, but the service in the dining room on our second river cruise wasn't nearly as good ...
We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed.
The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place.
The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
My wife and I enjoyed this cruise so much four years ago that we decided to go again. Neither of us were disappointed this second time around. From the moment we stepped onboard, it was like coming home. The staff personnel were not the same, but the service and treatment was the same and more. The staff are so attentive to our every wants and needs and then some. I say this with sincerity, ...
I have done this cruise before. The only way to describe it is "marvelous." The itinerary is filled with great moments. The Chateaus, the wine tastings, the scenery. The crew on the ship was outstanding. They couldn't do enough to please you.
Special thanks to the cruise manager Ioana . The Chef's table dinner was delicious. I had the pleasure of having the dinner with Ioana and Captain ...
We are ocean cruisers and have been cruising for a number of years. When our cruise on Windstar canceled we decided we still wanted to travel. So we did some research and found this river cruise which visited the Bordeaux Region. Checked Scenics' reviews very happy with what we read and decided to book it! The idea of it being ALL inclusive was very attractive as well. Riding eBikes and wine ...
We like the top notch cruise experience that Uniworld provides. Embarkation was easy & quick. It is a beautiful ship & we were upgraded from a regular suite to a grand suite. I booked a suite as I wanted that large fabulous double sink bathroom; the grand suite has a tub in addition to a fabulous shower. Uniworld is very accommodating to any reasonable request. We had the best butler that brought ...
Dining
The service was generally very good – not perfect, but quite good. Note – given only 46 passengers it should have been good. Food was of a good quality and usually well prepared with good taste. A few items were overcooked and a bit tough, but most pretty good. It is not gourmet and doesn’t feature the best ingredients. Do not expect lobster, sole, turbot, caviar, or truffles. A ...
Embarkation went smoothly and quick as well as disembarkation, everybody knows what to do and where to send you.
The ship is exactly the right size with the perfect amount of people. The attention to deatils and to have us, the passengers always happy and doing something is great.
The tours are superb, and since we did The Taste of Bourdeaux, the Chateaus and vineyards we visited were ...
We chose this cruise due to the wonderful reputation enjoyed by Viking. It was our first river cruise and it could not have been better. From the moment we boarded the Forseti, the crew made you feel right at home. The accommodations were wonderful. We really enjoyed the meals. Excellent quality and not so much food that you felt uncomfortable. Our excursions were great and we enjoyed them ...