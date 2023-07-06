In August 2018, Azamara Club Cruises expanded its two-ship fleet with the addition of Azamara Pursuit. The 702-passenger cruise ship fits nicely into the cruise line's commitment to destination immersion, as its smaller size allows it to get into ports that larger ships can't access.

Fans of Azamara's other two ships, Journey and Quest, will find Pursuit feels familiar. (The layout of all three ships is virtually identical.)

While the ship isn't new -- it has a long history dating to its debut under the defunct Renaissance Cruises -- it has been painstakingly refurbished so that most spaces feel modern and elegant. A neutral color scheme serves as the ship's backdrop, which is punctuated with natural stone surfaces and rich, dark-wood detailing.

Azamara Pursuit is delightfully refined yet comfortable. The heartbeat of the ship is The Den, a large, central space located on Deck 5 that is decorated in dark woods and light carpeting and has numerous bookshelves lined with travel guides. It also includes a large bar, making it a spot passengers can lounge in night or day. This space replaces what had been a casino on other incarnations of the ship.

Other highlights onboard include an enticing pool deck, two specialty restaurants (a steakhouse and an Italian venue), and a spa and large fitness complex. Pursuit includes two spectacular Spa Suites, located adjacent to the spa. These come with large soaking tubs that have unobstructed ocean views.

While we felt slightly more could be done to connect the ports to the shipside experience, given the line's emphasis on destination immersion, the itineraries are what make a cruise on Pursuit worth booking, and the genuine service onboard makes a sailing with Azamara exceptional.