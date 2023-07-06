  • Write a Review
Azamara Pursuit Review

4.0 / 5.0
132 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

In August 2018, Azamara Club Cruises expanded its two-ship fleet with the addition of Azamara Pursuit. The 702-passenger cruise ship fits nicely into the cruise line's commitment to destination immersion, as its smaller size allows it to get into ports that larger ships can't access.

Fans of Azamara's other two ships, Journey and Quest, will find Pursuit feels familiar. (The layout of all three ships is virtually identical.)

While the ship isn't new -- it has a long history dating to its debut under the defunct Renaissance Cruises -- it has been painstakingly refurbished so that most spaces feel modern and elegant. A neutral color scheme serves as the ship's backdrop, which is punctuated with natural stone surfaces and rich, dark-wood detailing.

Azamara Pursuit is delightfully refined yet comfortable. The heartbeat of the ship is The Den, a large, central space located on Deck 5 that is decorated in dark woods and light carpeting and has numerous bookshelves lined with travel guides. It also includes a large bar, making it a spot passengers can lounge in night or day. This space replaces what had been a casino on other incarnations of the ship.

Other highlights onboard include an enticing pool deck, two specialty restaurants (a steakhouse and an Italian venue), and a spa and large fitness complex. Pursuit includes two spectacular Spa Suites, located adjacent to the spa. These come with large soaking tubs that have unobstructed ocean views.

While we felt slightly more could be done to connect the ports to the shipside experience, given  the line's emphasis on destination immersion, the itineraries are what make a cruise on Pursuit worth booking, and the genuine service onboard makes a sailing with Azamara exceptional.

Pros

Comfortable home base for exploring unique itineraries, with warm and accommodating service

Cons

Most cabins, especially the bathrooms, are small and feel tight

Bottom Line

Pursuit is perfectly sized to sail into more remote ports; onboard atmosphere is quiet and congenial

About

Passengers: 702
Crew: 408
Passenger to Crew: 1.72:1
Shore Excursions: 1231

Sails To

Mediterranean, Asia, Baltic Sea, Africa, Australia & New Zealand, Eastern Mediterranean

Sails From

Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Venice, Dubai, Singapore, Yokohama, Dublin, Oslo, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Cape Town, Lisbon, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Bordeaux, Southampton, Southampton, Copenhagen, Fremantle, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Istanbul

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities

  • A selection of wine, beer and spirits, plus specialty coffees and teas, soft drinks and bottled water (plus soft drinks in the mini-bar)

  • Meals in Discoveries Restaurant, Windows Cafe, Mosaic Cafe, The Patio pool grill and room service

  • Stateroom tea service or afternoon snacks, upon request

  • Self-service launderette with detergent

  • Shuttle service in port

  • All shows in the Cabaret Lounge and live music throughout the ship

  • Enrichment lectures

  • Use of the fitness facility, plus a variety of classes

  • An Azamazing Evening event once per cruise

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Automatic 15 percent service charge on all drinks; 18 percent on spa treatments

  • Alternative dining in Aqualina, Prime C or Chef's Table

  • Premium wines, beers and spirits

  • Spa treatments and use of the spa terrace

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Photos and artwork

Fellow Passengers

Azamara Pursuit passengers tend to be well-traveled and looking for new destinations to explore. The average age is mid to high 50s, and families are rare, as itineraries are longer and there are no dedicated spaces for children. You'll see more families on summer and holiday cruises.

Expect older couples, with a strong contingent of North American passengers, plus other English-speakers from places like the UK and Australia. English is the language onboard; all announcements are made in English.

Azamara Pursuit Dress Code

Daytime: By day, casualwear is the norm. You'll spend many days in port, so layers and comfortable walking shoes are a must. Poolside, passengers wear bathing suits, shorts, T-shirts and sundresses.

Evening: At night, the dress code is resort casual. Men wear slacks and collared shirts, while women choose dresses, blouses, slacks, capris or skirts. Azamara Pursuit hosts a white party once per cruise, so pack your whites -- you'll fit right in.

Not permitted: Bare feet, tank tops, short pants, ball caps and distressed jeans are not permitted in Discoveries, the main dining room, or any of the specialty restaurants during dinner hours.

Azamara Pursuit Inclusions

Any Month

More about Azamara Pursuit

Where does Azamara Pursuit sail from?

Azamara Pursuit departs from Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Venice, Dubai, Singapore, Yokohama, Dublin, Oslo, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Cape Town, Lisbon, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Bordeaux, Southampton, Southampton, Copenhagen, Fremantle, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and Istanbul

Where does Azamara Pursuit sail to?

Azamara Pursuit cruises to Athens (Piraeus), Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Cesme, Mykonos, Venice, Pula, Zadar, Split, Kotor, Sorrento, Rome (Civitavecchia), Sibenik, Korcula, Dubrovnik, Hvar, Istanbul, Alexandria, Safaga, Aqaba (Petra), Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Doha, Singapore, Bali, Geraldton, Perth (Fremantle), Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Hong Kong, Taipei (Keelung), Kagoshima, Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Dublin, Geiranger, Trondheim, Molde, Olden, Eidfjord, Stavanger, Oslo, Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Akureyri, Reykjavik, Skagen, Copenhagen, Antalya, Limassol, Haifa (Tel Aviv), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Catania, Naples, Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena (Spain), Malaga, Gibraltar, Lanzarote, Florence (Livorno), Monaco (Monte Carlo), Corsica (Ajaccio), Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Richards Bay, Durban, Tenerife, Liverpool, Madeira (Funchal), Lisbon, Seville, Alicante, Ancona, Ravenna (Bologna), Villefranche, Marseille, Portofino, Koper, Palamos, Port Vendres (Carcassonne), Sete, Saint-Tropez, Katakolon (Olympia), Zakynthos, Corfu, Sanary-Sur-Mer, Sardinia, Taormina (Messina), Malta (Valletta), Crete (Heraklion), Bordeaux, La Coruna, Vigo, Argostoli (Kefalonia), Southampton, Rouen, Honfleur, Cherbourg, Nantes, La Rochelle-La Pallice, Palermo (Sicily), Visby, Stockholm, Klaipeda, Rostock (Warnemunde), Amsterdam, Brugge (Bruges), Walvis Bay, Mumbai (Bombay), Mangalore, Kochi (Cochin), Colombo, Hobart, Phuket, Penang, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Busselton, Albany (Australia), Esperance, Adelaide, Kangaroo Island, Eden (Australia), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne, Mooloolaba, Cairns, Darwin, Dunedin, Wellington, Picton, Napier, Gisborne, Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Norfolk Island, Akaroa, Volos, Bodrum, Nafplion, Toulon, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Syros, and Paros

How much does it cost to go on Azamara Pursuit?

Cruises on Azamara Pursuit start from $1,230 per person.
Azamara Pursuit Cruiser Reviews

Better than I expected

My daughter and I both took a girlfriend for the Italy and Greece cruise April 1st on Azamara Pursuit. We all loved it. It was decorated like a nice boutique hotel.Read More
Jefferson343

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Excellent itinerary and cruise

Azamara Pursuit Falklands and Fjords Voyage I am discoverer plus with Azamara and I have started cruising with this company in 2009.Read More
travelberlin

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Mediocre

Note there are 2 identical Hot Tub/Whirlpools located on the Azamara Pursuit mid ship in the pool area where there is a Pool Bar, servers. The ship appears to be well maintained.Read More
Queequeg1851

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Israel became Egypt/Rhodes/Crete

It was my 4th booking for this (or similar) sailing; Azamara cancelled the first 2 and the 3rd was cancelled by covid.Read More
travelfun001

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

