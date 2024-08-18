Cruises out of Bordeaux

Cruises out of Bordeaux

We found you 24 cruises

Viking Forseti
Viking Forseti

7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & Wine

229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

13 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Le Lyrial (Ponant)
Le Lyrial

8 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

13 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

19 Night
Spanish, Italian & Greek Holiday 19d Bod-pir

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
*new Comprehensive Spain 11d Bod-bcn

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Bordeaux Affair With Top Chef Bryan Voltaggio

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

20 Night
Beautiful Bordeaux & Unforgettable Douro

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Beautiful Bordeaux

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Bordeaux Affair

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Taste Of Bordeaux

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Taste Of Bordeaux

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
Iconic France

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

20 Night
Beautiful Bordeaux & Unforgettable Douro

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Bordeaux Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Bordeaux?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Windstar Cruises, Viking River Cruises, and Avalon Waterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Bordeaux?

Most commonly, cruises from Bordeaux go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, World Cruise, Baltic Sea, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Bordeaux?

Bordeaux cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Bordeaux cost?

Starting at just $2,250, choose the perfect cruise from Bordeaux that fits your traveling desires.

Bordeaux Cruise Reviews

Best ever traveling with Viking River cruise

We enjoyed the local entertainment each night..they were outstanding.All the tours and guides were friendly and very informative.We learned so much About The area of Bordeaux.Read More
User Avatar
Mike Bols

Bordeaux done well

Soooo, yes the Viking Forseti in Bordeaux was excellent.Read More
User Avatar
napasdad

Not a cruise, mostly bus tours.

Cruise from Bordeaux turned into many bus rides: to Sauternes (instead of cruise) and after dinner in the Medoc back to Bordeaux, instead of cruise next morning as advertised.Read More
User Avatar
FransB

California Wines in Bordeaux?

These wines were very good, however I expected Bordeaux wines to be featured on a Bordeaux wine cruise. If I were cruising in Napa or Sonoma, I would not expect Bordeaux wines to be featured.Read More
User Avatar
chimay53

