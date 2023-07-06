Sky Princess is an elegant addition to the Princess Cruises fleet. It maintains many of the line's traditions (three main dining rooms, central Piazza, several pools and a demur onboard atmosphere) that cruisers of all ages love and goes all in on a neutral-based decor that give the ship a timeless look.

The ship also layers on more modern features that attract more Gen Xers and even older Millennials. From USB ports in rooms to a digital escape room experience that changes every time you play, the ship is very much a 21st-century vessel.

The Sky Princess Deck Plan Includes Ample Pool Decks and Over a Dozen Dining Options

Sky Princess deck plans offer a great combination of quiet nights and lively, fun days. The Piazza is the heart of the action day and night, spanning three decks and providing easy access to restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment and the spa. Cabins are spread over nine decks, most of which are room-only, allowing for a good night’s sleep.

Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess cruise ship offers a variety of itineraries to warm-weather destinations, including Western and Eastern Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, which allows passengers to make the most of the beautiful, expansive outdoor areas. With four pools, multiple sundecks, two adult-only retreats, a huge movie screen, and alfresco dining options, there’s no shortage of places where guests can enjoy the sun and the sea breeze. The casino, shops, and myriad activities and excellent restaurants keep Sky Princess passengers busy on cooler days.

The Sky Princess Cruise Ship Caters to First Timers and Seasoned Cruisers Alike

Launched in October 2019, Sky Princess offers such a great combination of entertainment and relaxation, modern amenities and more classic cruising experiences that it is bound to appeal to all types of travelers, regardless of whether this is their first time on a cruise ship or their 20th.

With the length of three American football fields and lots of open spaces both indoors and outdoors, Sky Princess rarely feels crowded despite its passenger capacity of 3,660 guests. There are enough sundecks, loungers, hot tubs, pools and restaurants for the vibe to be busy but not overcrowded. Thankfully, there’s no wandering aimlessly around the buffet looking for a table, or from one deck to the other in search of a chair.

Evening entertainment is fantastically contemporary, with songs that stretch from the 70s to current radio hits, slick dance sequences and over-the-top costumes, and special effects that include laser light shows and pyrotechnics. (With that said, we sat next to a 70-something who was whooping and hollering throughout one of the shows, so it's not just for the younger set.)

With the exception of its buffet, which is fine but nothing special, dining throughout the ship is wonderful. Even if you never venture outside of the main dining rooms, you'll find enough variety to satisfy all your tastes. (You're doing yourself a disservice if you don't make it to the complimentary Alfredo's Pizzeria!)

Our only area of disappointment on Sky Princess was the service, which wasn't as good as we've come to expect from Princess. We encountered small snafus throughout the cruise and many crew members were not quite as friendly as we expected. The exception were the bartenders who were using the OceanMedallion onboard technology system to surprise cruisers by calling them by name, even when they'd never met before.

Overall, Sky Princess does a great job of bridging the gap between the line's more traditional offerings and a much-needed infusion of modern style and entertainment.

Princess Cruises COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Sky Princess, please refer to Princess Cruises. You can also use Cruise Critic’s guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.