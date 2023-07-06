  • Write a Review
Sky Princess Review

4.5 / 5.0
231 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Dori Saltzman
Contributor

Sky Princess is an elegant addition to the Princess Cruises fleet. It maintains many of the line's traditions (three main dining rooms, central Piazza, several pools and a demur onboard atmosphere) that cruisers of all ages love and goes all in on a neutral-based decor that give the ship a timeless look.

The ship also layers on more modern features that attract more Gen Xers and even older Millennials. From USB ports in rooms to a digital escape room experience that changes every time you play, the ship is very much a 21st-century vessel.

The Sky Princess Deck Plan Includes Ample Pool Decks and Over a Dozen Dining Options

Sky Princess deck plans offer a great combination of quiet nights and lively, fun days. The Piazza is the heart of the action day and night, spanning three decks and providing easy access to restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment and the spa. Cabins are spread over nine decks, most of which are room-only, allowing for a good night’s sleep.

Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess cruise ship offers a variety of itineraries to warm-weather destinations, including Western and Eastern Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, which allows passengers to make the most of the beautiful, expansive outdoor areas. With four pools, multiple sundecks, two adult-only retreats, a huge movie screen, and alfresco dining options, there’s no shortage of places where guests can enjoy the sun and the sea breeze. The casino, shops, and myriad activities and excellent restaurants keep Sky Princess passengers busy on cooler days.

The Sky Princess Cruise Ship Caters to First Timers and Seasoned Cruisers Alike

Launched in October 2019, Sky Princess offers such a great combination of entertainment and relaxation, modern amenities and more classic cruising experiences that it is bound to appeal to all types of travelers, regardless of whether this is their first time on a cruise ship or their 20th.

With the length of three American football fields and lots of open spaces both indoors and outdoors, Sky Princess rarely feels crowded despite its passenger capacity of 3,660 guests. There are enough sundecks, loungers, hot tubs, pools and restaurants for the vibe to be busy but not overcrowded. Thankfully, there’s no wandering aimlessly around the buffet looking for a table, or from one deck to the other in search of a chair.

Evening entertainment is fantastically contemporary, with songs that stretch from the 70s to current radio hits, slick dance sequences and over-the-top costumes, and special effects that include laser light shows and pyrotechnics. (With that said, we sat next to a 70-something who was whooping and hollering throughout one of the shows, so it's not just for the younger set.)

With the exception of its buffet, which is fine but nothing special, dining throughout the ship is wonderful. Even if you never venture outside of the main dining rooms, you'll find enough variety to satisfy all your tastes. (You're doing yourself a disservice if you don't make it to the complimentary Alfredo's Pizzeria!)

Our only area of disappointment on Sky Princess was the service, which wasn't as good as we've come to expect from Princess. We encountered small snafus throughout the cruise and many crew members were not quite as friendly as we expected. The exception were the bartenders who were using the OceanMedallion onboard technology system to surprise cruisers by calling them by name, even when they'd never met before.

Overall, Sky Princess does a great job of bridging the gap between the line's more traditional offerings and a much-needed infusion of modern style and entertainment.

Princess Cruises COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Sky Princess, please refer to Princess Cruises. You can also use Cruise Critic’s guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.

Pros

First-rate dining, jazz club and high-energy theater entertainment

Cons

Standard rooms run small; OceanMedallion technology is buggy

Bottom Line

A lovely modern cruise ship with excellent dining and evening entertainment

About

Passengers: 3660
Crew: 1346
Passenger to Crew: 2.72:1
Launched: 2019
Shore Excursions: 1092

Sails To

Eastern Caribbean, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, Europe, Western Caribbean, Canada & New England, British Isles & Western Europe, Caribbean

Sails From

Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • · All meals in three main dining rooms and World Fresh Marketplace, plus meals and snacks at the International Cafe, Alfredo's Pizzeria, Slice Pizzeria, Salty Dog Grill; also 24-hour room service (most items)

  • Daily afternoon tea

  • Production shows in the Princess Theater and Vista Lounge, and live music in lounges around the ship

  • Most activities and events listed in the Princess Patter daily program

  • Movies Under the Stars screenings

  • Use of the fitness center, but not most fitness classes

  • Water, coffee, tea and select juices in the main dining rooms and World Fresh Marketplace

  • Camp Discovery Youth Center programs (generally through 10 p.m.)

  • Use of the mini-golf course, most pools, basketball court, jogging track

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • · Daily gratuities (amounts vary based on cabin type)

  • All beverages, except water, tea, coffee and select juices -- plus an 18 percent auto-gratuity on beverage purchases

  • Most specialty dining venues

  • Treatments and products in the Lotus Spa, along with an 18 percent auto-gratuity

  • Access to The Enclave thermal suite in the Lotus Spa

  • Organized fitness classes in the gym

  • Access to the adults-only Sanctuary on Deck 18, cabana rentals in the Sanctuary and by the Retreat Pool

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi packages

  • Fee-based activities including casino play, bingo, alcohol tastings and shopping programs

  • Optional OceanMedallion accessories

  • Babysitting in Camp Discovery after 10 p.m. (extra fee per child, per hour)

  • Copies of photos taken by ship photographers

  • Retail shop purchases

Fellow Passengers

Sky Princess draws a mostly adult passenger base with the majority of cruisers coming from North America and the U.K. During school holidays you'll find plenty of families with kids, but the rest of the year, the average age range is 50s to 70s. Cruisers are well to do and educated, and appreciate the relaxed atmosphere onboard. Princess cruisers tend to be avid trivia players, buy out every spot in the adults-only Sanctuary within the first cruise day, love live music and pack the theater every night for shows.

Sky Princess Dress Code

Daytime: Daytime dress on Sky Princess is casual and driven more by the destination and the temperature than anything. On warmer weather sailings, shorts and T-shirts are common inside the ship, while bathing suits and cover-ups are the norm on outside decks.

Evening: Smart-casual most evenings: dresses, or nice pants or a skirt paired with a blouse for women, and nice pants and collared or button-up shirts for men. Once or twice per cruise is formal night. Women wear evening gown, cocktail dress or nice pant suit, while men don dark suit or dinner jacket and slacks. Tuxedos are encouraged but rarely seen.

Not permitted: Swimwear, shorts, ball caps and jeans with fraying and/or holes are not permitted in the dining rooms or fine dining restaurants. Shoes must be worn at all times and in all venues.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Princess Cruises.

More about Sky Princess

Where does Sky Princess sail from?

Sky Princess departs from Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, and Southampton

Where does Sky Princess sail to?

Sky Princess cruises to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Princess Cays, San Juan, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), Grand Turk, Madeira (Funchal), Casablanca, Seville, Lisbon, Southampton, Bergen, Skjolden, Olden, Stavanger, Barcelona, Marseille, Florence (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Sardinia, Gibraltar, Copenhagen, Skagen, Oslo, St. Peter Port (Guernsey), La Rochelle-La Pallice, Bilbao, La Coruna, Cozumel, Roatan, Belize City, Costa Maya, Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Quebec City, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), St. John's (Newfoundland), Vigo, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Antigua, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Cartagena (Spain), Malaga, Bordeaux, Cherbourg, Geiranger, Corsica (Ajaccio), Alesund, Berlin, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, Visby, Flam, Akureyri, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Valencia, Toulon, Aarhus, Corner Brook, New York (Manhattan), Newport, Rockland, Saint John (New Brunswick), Hamburg, King's Wharf, Andalsnes, Trondheim, Tromso, Brussels, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Naples, Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos, Santorini, Kusadasi, Rhodes, Haifa (Tel Aviv), Jerusalem (Ashdod), and Malta (Valletta)

How much does it cost to go on Sky Princess?

Cruises on Sky Princess start from $535 per person.
Sky Princess Cruiser Reviews

What a ship

You will have an amazing trip on sky. I was nervous after some of the reviews but I am a celebrity, rcl cruiser and pricess is definitely in-line or maybe above rcl. Thanks Sky Princess staff.Read More
ch091

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

Disappointed

The Sky Princess is a modern ship, with good facilities, food was good, room were lovely, but the design doesn’t make sense, when compared to similar size Royal Caribbean ships, so many levels, with severalRead More
CSTAL

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Sky Princess Taster Cruise (4 days) - 15-19 September 2023

Princess Theatre: nice theatre and good productions, though if you’ve been on Sky Princess before, be prepared for same dance troop main show.Read More
Cruiser132

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Still needs more work - but still an enjoyable experience

This was a B-B and is our 16 Princess cruise since the “Pause” (we were also on the Sky for three weeks in November/December 2022).Read More
gullgeorge

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

