Emerald Princess entered service in 2007, and with a passenger capacity of more than 3,000, the ship maintains the high level of service it was celebrated for when it first launched. While Emerald Princess might not have all of the venues and features of the Royal-class ships that have come since, the ship still provides an excellent vacation for couples, groups of friends and multi-generational families.

What the Emerald Princess cruise does really well is balance modern needs, without over-the-top gimmicks, with rich and well-constructed excursions, allowing passengers to make the best of both the ship and the destination.

The Emerald Princess Deck Plan Includes Lively Family Pools and Adult-Only Spots

Emerald Princess deck plans are laid out in a way that allow for easy passenger flow. Restaurants and bars are just an easy elevator ride or flight of stairs away from the venues that draw the most passengers, such as the pools, the theater, and the Piazza. Taking the panoramic elevators located midship are a great way of getting a feel of all the things the Emerald has to offer.

Deck 15 is the place to be on sunny days – it’s where the family pools and most casual free eateries can be found. Those seeking some peace and quiet can either go down to Deck 14 to the more secluded Terrace Pool, or head to the adult-only Sanctuary on Deck 17. The Skywalkers Nightclub is located on Deck 18, well away from rooms so as to not disturb passengers’ rest. In fact, the ship’s deck layout allows for quiet nights in most rooms. However, if you’re a light sleeper, there are a few cabins to avoid on Emerald Princess, including those closest to the Piazza or directly below the theater, as well as staterooms directly below the pool and the buffet.

For the curious traveler, here are a few Emerald Princess ship facts: it has a gross tonnage of over 113,000; a length of 951 feet (which is about 3 American football fields), and 1,200 crew members. The extensive renovation of 2019 brought new life to this older ship, which feels fresh and elegant.

The Emerald Princess Cruise Ship Atmosphere is Relaxed and Family-Friendly

The ambiance of the ship is relaxed. Perhaps because passengers focus their energy on exploring the destination, evenings seem to be less about glitzy affairs and more about relaxed dinners. Although the ship's glamorous Skywalkers Nightclub -- with fabulous floor-to-ceiling glass windows providing never-ending ocean views -- offers the perfect opportunity for cocktails and dancing into the early hours.

The ship's updated entertainment program is a little more hit and miss. We loved “Voice of the Ocean,” a take on the popular TV show, "The Voice," but we felt that other shows lacked a clear narrative, therefore making it difficult to follow. The vocal performances did however have star quality and conveyed the feeling of watching of a Broadway-style show.

The central Piazza remains a passenger favorite. Recreating a theatrical Italian-style piazza, the vibe lies somewhere between a bustling shopping plaza and an outdoor square. This is something Emerald Princess does really well, bringing passengers together in a mixed-use space. Kids -- and adults for that matter -- are entertained by various performers in the Piazza, plus there's Vines, the ship's wine bar, to one side and the International Cafe to the other, which creates a buzzy but overall relaxed atmosphere.

Movies Under The Stars is another win for the ship. The concept is simple: Install a large open-air movie screen above the Calypso pool showing a program of new release and classic movies day and night. The Emerald Princess crew dish out the popcorn and thick cozy blankets are available for when it gets cool. What's not to love?

If you're looking for a cruise with a solid entertainment program, but without gimmicky rides and slides, and one that has a more relaxed dining vibe, you'll enjoy this ship.

Princess Cruises COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Emerald Princess, please refer to Princess Cruises. You can also use Cruise Critic’s guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.