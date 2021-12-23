Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Starting at just $669, choose the perfect cruise from Fort de France that fits your traveling desires.

Fort de France cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Fort de France go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Caribbean - All, South America, and World Cruise.

This cruise was chosen purely because of the itinerary. POSITIVES: - The ship was lovely. - The cabin was lovely. - Food was great. - Drinks package was great value. - ALL of the wait staff and bar...

We choose this 'cruise because it was good value. We flew to Barcelona and everything was very organised on board - from the first day to the final day we laughed, had fun, made friends and both my friends and I...

We took our first MSC cruise, a 21 day TA from Martinique to Hamburg, many port stops in between which I initially thought might be a negative (we love the sea days, hence the TA's) but it was broken up nicely and...

Having just returned from two weeks in the Southern Caribbean on the MSC Preziosa here are some general comments from the experience. We chose the January 11th through January 25th cruise so that we could visit...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021 .