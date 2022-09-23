  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises From Piraeus

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Europa 2
Europa 2

8 Night
Picturesque GreeceDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Anchorage

Cruises from Anchorage

95 Reviews
Cruises from Bilbao

Cruises from Bilbao

124 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

719 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town

Cruises from Cape Town

76 Reviews
Cruises from Colon

Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach

Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel

Cruises from Kiel

50 Reviews
Cruises from Liverpool

Cruises from Liverpool

129 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,754 Reviews
Cruises from Monaco

Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

914 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife

Cruises from Tenerife

512 Reviews
Cruises from Toronto

Cruises from Toronto

3 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 16th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.