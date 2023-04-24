Cruises out of Tromso

Cruises out of Tromso

We found you 28 cruises

Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)

25 Night
Svalbard Immersion & Greenland

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina

15 Night
Norway Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
World Voyager
Rendering of World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

7 Night
Arctic Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

9 Night
Tastes Of Norway & Iceland

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Tromso To Longyearbyen

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Heart Of Svalbard

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
Arctic Circle & Northern Europe Discovery: Norway...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Arctic Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

30 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Svalbard

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

11 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

280 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Svalbard And The North Cape Explorer

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Tromso Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Tromso?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea, and Swan Hellenic Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Tromso?

Most commonly, cruises from Tromso go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, Baltic Sea, and Arctic.

How many days are cruises from Tromso?

Tromso cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Tromso cost?

Starting at just $4,130, choose the perfect cruise from Tromso that fits your traveling desires.

Tromso Cruise Reviews

We loved Havila Castor

We sailed 4 nights on the southbound voyage from Tromso to Bergen. We were struck by many things that together made this such an enjoable experience: 1. The friendliness of the crew.Read More
User Avatar
westerndh

Great trip of Norway and Iceland

Embarkation: this was apparently the first time a ship was boarded in Tromso, and it showed.Read More
User Avatar
Zippy304

staff terrific, itinerary changes frustrating.

We had three nights in Tromso pre cruise at the Clarion Collection With hotel – we have stayed here before for four nights in early 2020 in a quest to see the Northern lights and it is warm and homely,Read More
User Avatar
heebee8

Amazing ship/Poor Company Service

The reason that I gave the Swan Hellenic Company a poor service rating was because of the incident which occurred during my effort (and those of many others) to reach the port of Tromso the night beforeRead More
User Avatar
ccercone1

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.