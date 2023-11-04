Common Lisbon Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Lisbon?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Holland America Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Lisbon?
Most commonly, cruises from Lisbon go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Mediterranean, Italy, and France.
How many days are cruises from Lisbon?
Lisbon cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Lisbon cost?
Starting at just $379, choose the perfect cruise from Lisbon that fits your traveling desires.