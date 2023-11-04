Cruises out of Lisbon

Cruises out of Lisbon

We found you 194 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

21 Night
Africa-south Africa

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

12 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

3,295 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

17 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Canary Islands / Morocco

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Mediterranean

96 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

4,430 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
15 Nt Portugal, Argentina Transatlantic

2,322 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Other

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
New England Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean Medley: Morocco

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
World Cruise

114 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Lisbon Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Lisbon?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Lisbon?

Most commonly, cruises from Lisbon go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Mediterranean, Italy, and France.

How many days are cruises from Lisbon?

Lisbon cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Lisbon cost?

Starting at just $379, choose the perfect cruise from Lisbon that fits your traveling desires.

Lisbon Cruise Reviews

Exceeded my expectations!

Spent an overnight in Lisbon before embarkation...loved it. Lisbon is a beautiful hilly city that requires some stamina...but worth the effort. Embarkation was a breeze.Read More
User Avatar
nollaig

Swan Hellenic Perfection

We cruised for ten days on Swan Hellenic (Vega) from Lisbon, Portugal to Spain, France, and finally Portsmouth UK.Read More
User Avatar
Adrian n Lindsay

The below average vacation

I was recently on the Equanox 5/16 Saling out of Lisbon . I was expecting so much more than i received . I was booked in a concierge cabin , Which according to Celebrity comes with some perks .Read More
User Avatar
Below average vacations

recovery

This cruise started in Lisbon to Canary Islands and to Morocco into Med to Motril Spain and ended in Lisbon.Read More
User Avatar
docpetey

