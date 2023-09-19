Cruises out of Miami

Miami (Photo:Patricia Marroquin/Shutterstock)

Cruise Itineraries from Miami

Start planning your next exciting cruise getaway from Miami, Floria with Cruise Critic. Our comprehensive platform allows you to compare cruise prices from top-rated cruise lines and online travel agents. Find the best prices and enjoy exclusive bonus offers including free drinks, cancellations, onboard credit, dining credit, cabin upgrades, and kids sail free options.

Your voyage from Miami promises an exceptional experience with sailings from renowned cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Oceania Cruises. Discover unbeatable deals to cruise destinations like the Caribbean, Bahamas, and South America. You can even take an exciting transatlantic cruise to the coast of Spain.

Cruise Critic offers everything you need to plan your next cruise with confidence. Find reviews for cruises out of Miami from verified members with first-hand experience. Save your favorite cruises, monitor pricing trends, and utilize historical data to secure the best deal possible for your upcoming cruise. Engage with our dynamic community on our Florida Departure cruise forum and connect with fellow travelers through social events, roll calls, and Q&A sessions. Start planning your cruise adventure from Miami today with Cruise Critic, your gateway to unforgettable seafaring experiences!

We found you 681 cruises

MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

8 Night
Bahamas Cruise

1,316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

5 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

1,921 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

440 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

MSC Seascape
MSC Seascape (Photo: MSC Cruises)

2 Night
Caribbean Cruise

199 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
7n St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Puerto Plata

178 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

199 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

199 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
Bahamas Cruise

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

199 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

2,042 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

199 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Miami To Casablanca & Barcelona

1,182 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

199 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Miami Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Miami?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Miami?

Most commonly, cruises from Miami go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, France, Argentina, BVI, and Chile.

How many days are cruises from Miami?

Miami cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Miami cost?

Starting at just $144, choose the perfect cruise from Miami that fits your traveling desires.

Miami Cruise Reviews

Gorgeous ship, wonderful crew

Our Regent experience was pure luxury from the moment we boarded our included first-class flight to Miami, to the beautiful Biltmore Hotel pre-cruise stay included in the price, and the transfers to andRead More
User Avatar
NDOMA

Two Weeks before the Mast

Had such a good time we booked onboard another Miami to Miami cruise for next year.Read More
User Avatar
rattanchair

Excellent Cruise

This is my review of the Oceania cruise on the Sirena ship from Miami to the Canary Islands that lasted 2 weeks from 27 March to 10 April 2024.Read More
User Avatar
RubyDK

Freedom of the Seas – Excellent Weekend Getaway

early and stay at the Hilton Miami Downtown which overlooks PortMiami.Read More
User Avatar
BirdTravels

