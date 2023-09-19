Start planning your next exciting cruise getaway from Miami, Floria with Cruise Critic. Our comprehensive platform allows you to compare cruise prices from top-rated cruise lines and online travel agents. Find the best prices and enjoy exclusive bonus offers including free drinks, cancellations, onboard credit, dining credit, cabin upgrades, and kids sail free options.

Your voyage from Miami promises an exceptional experience with sailings from renowned cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Oceania Cruises. Discover unbeatable deals to cruise destinations like the Caribbean, Bahamas, and South America. You can even take an exciting transatlantic cruise to the coast of Spain.

Cruise Critic offers everything you need to plan your next cruise with confidence. Find reviews for cruises out of Miami from verified members with first-hand experience. Save your favorite cruises, monitor pricing trends, and utilize historical data to secure the best deal possible for your upcoming cruise. Engage with our dynamic community on our Florida Departure cruise forum and connect with fellow travelers through social events, roll calls, and Q&A sessions. Start planning your cruise adventure from Miami today with Cruise Critic, your gateway to unforgettable seafaring experiences!