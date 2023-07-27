Cruises out of Dubrovnik

Cruises out of Dubrovnik

We found you 40 cruises

Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Balkan Jewels

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
L'Austral
L'Austral

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

114 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
World Traveller
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

7 Night
Dubrovnik To Athens

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Balkan Jewels

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Jewels Of The Dalmatian Coast

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Balkan Jewels & Ephesus

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Dalmatian Coast & Balkan Jewels

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Balkan Jewels & Eastern Mediterranean

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Dalmatian Coast, Balkan Jewels & Ephesus

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Balkan Jewels & Aegean Gems

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Balkans, Ephesus & Greek Isles

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Balkan Jewels & Ephesus

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Adriatic & Grecian Gems

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Dalmatian Coast & Balkan Jewels

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Dubrovnik Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Dubrovnik?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line, Sea Cloud Cruises, and Celestyal.

What cruise trip options do I have from Dubrovnik?

Most commonly, cruises from Dubrovnik go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Middle East, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Dubrovnik?

Dubrovnik cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Dubrovnik cost?

Starting at just $2,434, choose the perfect cruise from Dubrovnik that fits your traveling desires.

Dubrovnik Cruise Reviews

You get what you pay for.

Firstly the positives We flew to Dubrovnik with Tui and the flight and transfers were seamless for us.Read More
User Avatar
Mv0419

Stress free cruise but hit and miss itinerary

The flight out to Dubrovnik from Bristol and transfer to the ship was hassle free and surprisingly smooth and the return was even better until we landed at Bristol.Read More
User Avatar
Garyoke

Another Very Fun (and hot) Cruise!

2023 - Extremely good value for money all things considered PROS: Service, speciality food, great value for money CONS: Entertainment programme is unvaried --- EMBARKATION Embarked in DubrovnikRead More
User Avatar
slclove

Lovely cruise, all first rate, but communications with Avalon was quite bad.

I was told there was no post trip to Romania/Transylvania.Nothing in context with regards to history or inclusion (lots of churches and according to guides no synagogues, even when they were 1 or 2 blocks away) and we found them on our own.Read More
User Avatar
thisisridiculous

