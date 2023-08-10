Common Montreal Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Montreal?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Holland America Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Seabourn Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Montreal?
Most commonly, cruises from Montreal go to exciting destinations such as Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise, Canada & New England, and Baltic Sea.
How many days are cruises from Montreal?
Montreal cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Montreal cost?
Starting at just $629, choose the perfect cruise from Montreal that fits your traveling desires.