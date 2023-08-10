Cruises out of Montreal

Cruises out of Montreal

We found you 48 cruises

Insignia
Insignia

10 Night
Canada Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam
Volendam

7 Night
Canada & New England Discovery

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam
Volendam

11 Night
Canada & New England Circle: Newfoundland & Montre...

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica

12 Night
Canada Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

11 Night
Canada Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England Discovery

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Canadian Autumn

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Canada Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Newfoundland & New England Discovery

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England: Montreal Maritimes & Maine

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
The Atlantic Coast

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada & New England: Montreal New France & Maine

594 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Atlantic Coast Harbors

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Montreal Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Montreal?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Holland America Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Seabourn Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Montreal?

Most commonly, cruises from Montreal go to exciting destinations such as Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise, Canada & New England, and Baltic Sea.

How many days are cruises from Montreal?

Montreal cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Montreal cost?

Starting at just $629, choose the perfect cruise from Montreal that fits your traveling desires.

Montreal Cruise Reviews

Our first cruise as adults, 13 outstanding days

Montreal to Ft Lauderdale. Had a great time. Quick and easy embarkation in Montreal staying at the Springhill Old Montreal which is perfectly located near all Old Montreal highlights.Read More
User Avatar
Cactus Patch

Outstanding Service

The food guide in Montreal was so passionate about the history and food culture, plus it was yummy. We picked up Maple cookies and candies for souvenirs.Read More
User Avatar
Bertch Travels

Great Canada New England Cruise on Zaandam

We started on our own in Niagara falls, then spent a few days in Montreal. I would highly recommend spending some time in Niagara Falls and Montreal prior or after a CA/NE cruise!Read More
User Avatar
TRTraveller

Insignia 10/08/23

The cruise departed from Montreal. We flew in the day before hoping to spend some time sight-seeing, but that was rained out. We stayed at the Intercontinental, close to the docks.Read More
User Avatar
Jim Jaxon

