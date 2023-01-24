Cruises out of Malaga

Cruises out of Malaga

We found you 27 cruises

MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)

17 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

3 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

396 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Europe Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

396 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Malaga To Montevideo

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

17 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Ultimate Treasures Of Spain & The Mediterranean

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Treasures Of Spain: Costa Del Sol & The Balearic I...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

22 Night
World Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

50 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Malaga Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Malaga?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Silversea, Star Clippers, and Costa Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Malaga?

Most commonly, cruises from Malaga go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Malaga?

Malaga cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Malaga cost?

Starting at just $281, choose the perfect cruise from Malaga that fits your traveling desires.

Malaga Cruise Reviews

Excellent weekend cruise on the beautiful MSC Divina

My husband and I did a short weekend cruise form Malaga to Genova at the end of November 2023. We've had fabulous time! The ship was lovely, clean and very well kept.Read More
User Avatar
Eeriebo

Sun cruise from Malaga

Our cruise began and ended in Malaga in March 23. We went to Cadiz, Lisbon, Madeira, the Canary Islands and Gibraltar. The weather started off wet but it got very hot in Madeira.Read More
User Avatar
Vegans rule

Atlas was good, but has the potential to be great!

Atlas World Navigator did most of the big things right for a new cruise line that has aspirations of being known as a luxury cruise line.For a luxury cruise line, significant improvement is needed.Read More
User Avatar
ron2085

Fantastic Crew

We chose this 14 night cruise because it departed and arrived in our home city of Malaga. We knew the ship as we had already cruised on her for five days in November.Read More
User Avatar
Foxy Coxy

