Starting at just $281, choose the perfect cruise from Malaga that fits your traveling desires.

Malaga cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Malaga go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, and Mediterranean.

We chose this 14 night cruise because it departed and arrived in our home city of Malaga . We knew the ship as we had already cruised on her for five days in November.

Atlas World Navigator did most of the big things right for a new cruise line that has aspirations of being known as a luxury cruise line.For a luxury cruise line, significant improvement is needed.

Atlas was good, but has the potential to be great!

Our cruise began and ended in Malaga in March 23. We went to Cadiz, Lisbon, Madeira, the Canary Islands and Gibraltar. The weather started off wet but it got very hot in Madeira.

My husband and I did a short weekend cruise form Malaga to Genova at the end of November 2023. We've had fabulous time! The ship was lovely, clean and very well kept.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .